Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears about earnings views.

Union Pacific was among the railroads reporting shipping delays after experiencing a major computer outage, with varying levels of impact across its network.

U.S. airlines were more or less flat despite grounding of millions of passengers during the worldwide copmuter outage triggered by a software update from cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Industrials, particularly small-cap firms, had a very strong first half of July, partly because of political considerations, said one strategist.

"The surge in small caps was attributed to a Trump victory, which would continue deglobalization," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Yet, if you look at the charts...it could also associate that with Jerome Powell telegraphing rate cut."

Shares of Autoliv slid after the automotive safety parts maker reported a surprise decline in second-quarter profit amid weaker auto industry sales.

07-19-24 1721ET