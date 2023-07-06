Autolus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

On June 30, 2023, the Company held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Annual General Meeting"). At the Annual General Meeting, all six resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting sent to shareholders were duly proposed and passed.

Each of the following ordinary resolutions (requiring a simple majority of the votes cast by those entitled to vote) were duly proposed and approved on a poll:

1.To receive and approve the Company's accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the associated reports of the Directors and auditors.

2.To approve the Directors' Renumeration Report.

3.To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office of from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' renumeration.

4.To re-elect Mr. J. Berriman as a Director.

5.To re-elect Dr. K. Dhingra as a Director.

6.To re-elect Mr. J Johnson as a Director.

The results are in line with the recommendations made by the Company's board of directors.

The full text of each resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting was set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting sent to shareholders on June 5, 2023.











