Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Autolus Therapeutics plc    AUTL

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Autolus Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – January 2021

01/18/2021 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nasdaq: AUTL

Developing Next Generation Programmed T Cell Therapies

January 2021

Disclaimer

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the safety, therapeutic potential and commercial opportunity of AUTO1 and AUTO3 and the future clinical development of AUTO1 and AUTO3 including progress, expectations as to the reporting of data, conduct and timing; the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its other product candidates and next generation programs including statements regarding the timing of initiation, completion of enrollment and availability of data from the Company's current preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; the impact of the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic on the Company's operations and clinical trials; and the restructuring program and Autolus' expected cash savings as a result of the restructuring program and operational changes. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, as well as those set

forth from time to time in the Company's subsequent SEC filings, available at www.sec.gov. All information contained herein is as of the date of

the presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources. Such data speak only as of the date referenced in this presentation and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives make any representation as to the accuracy or

completeness of that data or undertake to update such data after the date of

this presentation. Such data involve risks and uncertainties and

are subject to change based on various factors.

2

Lead Clinical Programs

Striving for best-in-class therapies

3

Driving value with potential best-in-class adult ALL program

Focusing on delivering AUTO1, a potentially transformational treatment for Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), as well as exploring activity in additional B-cell malignancies

Full data for AUTO1 - AL-1 study in adult expected in 2022

AUTO1 data in PCNSL and NHL expected in Q4 2021, AUTO1/22 in pALL expected in Q4 2021

o Plan to partner AUTO3 ahead of progressing into next phase of development

o Additional value steps in T cell lymphoma and first solid tumor indication

o Broad preclinical pipeline of next generation programs expected to transition to clinical stage in 2021/2022

o Scalable, fully enclosed manufacturing platform

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Autolus Therapeutics plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 12:25:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
07:26aAUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – January 2021
PU
01/14AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – January 2021
PU
01/08European ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01/08AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – January 2021
PU
01/07European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
01/07AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : HC Wainwright Adjusts Autolus Therapeutics' Price Target ..
MT
01/06European ADRs Climb Sharply Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/06AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : to Cut Workforce by 20%
MT
01/06Autolus provides business outlook for 2021 and 2022
DJ
01/06Autolus Therapeutics provides business outlook for 2021 & 2022
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,47 M - -
Net income 2020 -137 M - -
Net cash 2020 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 472 M 472 M -
EV / Sales 2020 218x
EV / Sales 2021 236x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Autolus Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 9,02 $
Spread / Highest target 454%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Martin Itin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Vann Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew J. Oakley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vishal Mehta Vice President & Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC0.89%472
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.70%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.57%58 652
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.21%54 665
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.52%52 469
BEIGENE, LTD.33.52%31 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ