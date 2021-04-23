Log in
Autolus Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – April 2021

04/23/2021
Nasdaq: AUTL

Developing Next Generation Programmed T Cell Therapies

April 2021

Disclaimer

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's anticipated cash runway; the safety, therapeutic potential and commercial opportunity of AUTO1, AUTO3 and AUTO4 and the future clinical development of AUTO1, AUTO3 and AUTO4 including progress, expectations as to the reporting of data, conduct and timing; the Company's plans to partner AUTO3, the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its other product candidates and next generation programs including statements regarding the timing of initiation, completion of enrollment and availability of data from the Company's current preclinical studies and clinical trials; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and clinical trials; and the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, as well as those set

forth from time to time in the Company's subsequent SEC filings, available at www.sec.gov. All information contained herein is as of the date of

the presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

2

Lead Clinical Programs

Striving for best-in-class therapies

3

Driving value with potential best-in-class adult ALL program

Focusing on delivering AUTO1, a potentially transformational treatment for Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), as well as exploring activity in additional B-cell malignancies

Full data for AUTO1 - AL-1 (FELIX) study in adult expected in 2022

AUTO1 data in PCNSL and NHL expected in Q4 2021, AUTO1/22 in pALL expected in Q4 2021

o Plan to partner AUTO3 ahead of progressing into next phase of development

o Additional value steps in T cell lymphoma and first solid tumor indication

o Broad preclinical pipeline of next generation programs expected to transition to clinical stage in 2021/2022

o Scalable, fully enclosed manufacturing platform

4

Broad pipeline of clinical programs

Designed to address limitations of current T cell therapies

PRODUCT

INDICATION

TARGET

AUTO1

Adult ALL

CD19

AUTO1

NHL

CD19

AUTO1

PCNSL † †

CD19

AUTO1/22

Pediatric ALL

CD19 & CD22

AUTO3

DLBCL

CD19 & CD22

AUTO4

TRBC1+ Peripheral TCL

TRBC1

B Cell Malignancies

T Cell Lymphoma

PHASE 1/2

PIVOTAL*

ALLCAR19FELIX

ALLCAR19

CAROUSEL

CARPALL

ALEXANDER

To be partnered

LibrA T1

*Subject to confirmation by regulatory authorities

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

5

† † PCNSL = Primary CNS Lymphoma

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Autolus Therapeutics plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 07:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
