Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2022, New York, July 12 – 13, 2022

LONDON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that management will be attending William Blair’s Biotech Focus Conference 2022 at The St. Regis New York in New York City. Autolus’ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christian Itin, will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Operationalizing Cell Therapies’ on Tuesday, July 12 at 8.55 – 10.15 am ET (1:55 pm – 3.15 pm BST) and the Company will also be attending one-on-one investor meetings at the event.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

