  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Autolus Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTL   US05280R1005

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
2.790 USD   +1.45%
07:01aAutolus Therapeutics to Participate in William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2022, New York, July 12 – 13, 2022
GL
07/01AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
07/01European ADRs Fall Sharply in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2022, New York, July 12 – 13, 2022

07/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
LONDON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that management will be attending William Blair’s Biotech Focus Conference 2022 at The St. Regis New York in New York City. Autolus’ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christian Itin, will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Operationalizing Cell Therapies’ on Tuesday, July 12 at 8.55 – 10.15 am ET (1:55 pm – 3.15 pm BST) and the Company will also be attending one-on-one investor meetings at the event.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Olivia Manser
+44 (0) 7780 471568
o.manser@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-917-513-5303
susan@sanoonan.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,77 M - -
Net income 2022 -157 M - -
Net cash 2022 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 254 M 254 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -31,1x
EV / Sales 2023 -2,03x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 9,71%
Chart AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Autolus Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,79 $
Average target price 11,39 $
Spread / Average Target 308%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Martin Itin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucinda Crabtree Chief Financial Officer
John H. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
David Brochu Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC-46.24%254
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.14%78 194
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.59%73 908
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.54%64 277
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.30%49 127
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133