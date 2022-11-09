Advanced search
    ADP   US0530151036

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-11-09 pm EST
240.66 USD   -1.79%
04:06pADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common Stock
PR
12:02pAutomatic Data Processing Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 a Share; Payable Jan. 1 to Holders as of Dec. 9
MT
08:56aAutomatic Data Processing Raises Qtr Dividend by 20%
DJ
ADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common Stock

11/09/2022 | 04:06pm EST
ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) authorized the purchase of $5 billion of its common stock, Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer, announced today.

This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2019 authorization to purchase $5 billion of its common stock.  ADP had approximately 415 million common shares outstanding as of October 28, 2022. 

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:
Danyal Hussain, CFA
973.974.7836
Danyal.Hussain@adp.com 

Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
Matthew.Keating@adp.com

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-authorized-to-purchase-5-billion-of-its-common-stock-301673325.html

SOURCE ADP - IR


© PRNewswire 2022
