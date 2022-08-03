Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADP   US0530151036

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53 2022-08-03 pm EDT
244.46 USD   +1.60%
02:03pADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/01Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Automatic Data Processing to $257 From $250, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Automatic Data Processing to $280 From $257, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/03/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share payable October 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2022.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.  

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:
ADP Investor Relations
973.974.5858
Investor.Mail@ADP.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301599289.html

SOURCE ADP - IR


© PRNewswire 2022
