ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.
