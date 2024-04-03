ROSELAND, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

