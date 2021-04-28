ADP's Revenue Rises 1.3% in 3Q

By Allison Prang

Automatic Data Processing Inc.'s profit was littled changed from a year ago for the fiscal third quarter while its revenue ticked up a little over 1%.

ADP reported $810.7 million, or $1.90 a share, in earnings for the three months ended March 31. Those compare with $820.9 million, or $1.90 a share the third quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.89 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting $1.79 a share.

Revenue rose 1.3% to $4.1 billion. Analysts were expecting $4.08 billion. Revenues slipped slightly for employer services but rose for professional employer organization services.

