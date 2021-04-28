Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ADP

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/27 04:00:00 pm
195.89 USD   +0.38%
07:34aADP's Revenue Rises 1.3% in 3Q
DJ
07:29aADP : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:28aWall Street Even Pre-Bell; Futures Flat, Europe Up, Asia Choppily Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADP's Revenue Rises 1.3% in 3Q

04/28/2021 | 07:34am EDT
By Allison Prang

Automatic Data Processing Inc.'s profit was littled changed from a year ago for the fiscal third quarter while its revenue ticked up a little over 1%.

ADP reported $810.7 million, or $1.90 a share, in earnings for the three months ended March 31. Those compare with $820.9 million, or $1.90 a share the third quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.89 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting $1.79 a share.

Revenue rose 1.3% to $4.1 billion. Analysts were expecting $4.08 billion. Revenues slipped slightly for employer services but rose for professional employer organization services.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 0733ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 867 M - -
Net income 2021 2 516 M - -
Net cash 2021 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 83 829 M 83 829 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 180,79 $
Last Close Price 195,89 $
Spread / Highest target 7,20%
Spread / Average Target -7,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos A. Rodriguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Anne Winters Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John P. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas W. Politi President-Compliance Solutions
Richard T. Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.75%83 829
ACCENTURE PLC11.12%184 497
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.41%155 304
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.46%126 899
INFOSYS LIMITED7.38%76 741
SNOWFLAKE INC.-15.36%68 760
