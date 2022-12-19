Advanced search
    ADP   US0530151036

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
247.05 USD   -0.70%
ADP to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 25, 2023

12/19/2022 | 08:01am EST
ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 25, 2023 to discuss these results.  Maria Black, President & Chief Executive Officer, Don McGuire, Chief Financial Officer and Danyal Hussain, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

Please note that ADP no longer publishes its financial results over a news wire service. Instead, the results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of adp.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire to indicate the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast.  The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call.  The slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:
973.974.5858
Investor.Mail@ADP.com

Source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-to-announce-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-january-25-2023-301705548.html

SOURCE ADP - IR


© PRNewswire 2022
