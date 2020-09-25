Log in
Automatic Data Processing : ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

09/25/2020 | 10:45am EDT

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2020 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 28, 2020 to discuss these results.  Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kathleen Winters, Chief Financial Officer and Danyal Hussain, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

Please note that ADP no longer publishes its financial results over a news wire service. Instead, the results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of adp.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire to indicate the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast.  The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call.  The slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:
973.974.5858
Investor.Mail@ADP.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-on-october-28-2020-301138245.html

SOURCE ADP - IR


© PRNewswire 2020
