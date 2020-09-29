Log in
Automatic Data Processing : AnitaB.org Names ADP the Top Large Company for Women Technologists

09/29/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its annual industry benchmark for the representation of women in technology, nonprofit social enterprise AnitaB.org has named ADP the 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winner in the Large Technical Workforce category. The national program from AnitaB.org is the only benchmarking program that looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are embracing accountability and making the most progress toward the equity of women.   

Learn about ADP's efforts to increase diverse representation in tech

"I am thrilled to honor this year's Winners who are working to rewrite the technology industry's definition of diversity, equity and inclusion and are continuing to invest in talent at all levels across their organizations," said AnitaB.org president and CEO, Brenda Darden Wilkerson. "These companies are living examples of what it means to build a world of truly inclusive technology."

The 2020 Top Companies program collected and analyzed data on more than a half million U.S. technologists from 51 companies segmented by technical workforce size. ADP earned the highest score among the 11 participating companies with a large technical workforce (10,000+).

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a 2020 Top Companies Winner for Women Technologists," said Aisha Thomas-Petit, chief diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility officer for ADP. "Representation is critical, especially in the world of technology where you're at the crux of innovation. As we design new technology to change the world of work, ADP remains steadfast in driving better representation of women. Our Global Product and Technology organization stays close to industry benchmarks and has goals and accountability measures in place to drive progress. We have strategic external partnerships as well that cultivate recruiting pipelines, and we support philanthropic organizations that nurture the development of girls and women in the technology field at large, helping them become the formidable tech leaders they have all the potential to be."

The respected program helps organizations discover areas where they can improve to help build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future. The assessment considers key factors including overall representation; representation by career level; trends in hiring, retention and advancement; leadership representation; and representation by race and gender. Policies and programs linked to greater representation are considered as well, including caregiver leave, flextime policies, gender pay equity policies, diversity and inclusion training, sponsorship programs and employee resource groups.

The full results of the 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists can be found here. To learn more about ADP's culture of inclusion, visit https://tech.adp.com/careers/culture/inclusion-diversity/.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.  All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anitaborg-names-adp-the-top-large-company-for-women-technologists-301140299.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
