Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is a computing services company organized around 2 areas of activity: - developing solutions of employment management for small and medium enterprises (66.8% of net sales); - developing solutions for human resources management (33.2%): audit services, management consultant, development management solutions (of pay, administration of staff, social statements, time and activities, careers and skills), training services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (88.5%), Europe (7.3%), Canada (2.4%) and other (1.8%).

