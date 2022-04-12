Automatic Data Processing : New WorkMarket Features Accelerate Onboarding of Freelancers

New WorkMarket Features Accelerate Onboarding of Freelancers

Update streamlines onboarding process for companies amid growing need for on-demand labor

ROSELAND, N.J., April 12, 2022 - ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, launched powerful new platform capabilities to its leading WorkMarket® freelance management system (FMS). The new functionality empowers businesses to quickly onboard their workers and see value from their contingent workforce in today's increasingly competitive labor environment.

The new feature, called Recruiting Campaigns 2.0, greatly enhances WorkMarket's Labor Clouds curated talent functionality. It drives speed and efficiency with an end-to-end solution that gives businesses greater insights into the onboarding process for freelancers. The update features templates, checklists, custom landing pages and dashboards, giving organizations peace of mind that business, tax and banking requirements are being met in a timely manner.

"The release of Recruiting Campaigns 2.0 comes at an important time as businesses reevaluate how they manage their workforce amid a surge in on-demand labor," said Isabel Espina, vice president, product development at WorkMarket, an ADP company. "With this key update, we're providing businesses the agility they need to streamline onboarding and screening to better compete in today's complex global labor market."

To help manage an increasingly large pool of freelancers, Recruiting Campaigns 2.0 users can now quickly and easily create their own landing pages or use a template to recruit workers into a Labor Cloud. The solution also includes dashboards to track the onboarding process and provides freelancers with easy-to-follow checklists to help ensure deadlines are met. Users can also send individual and group invitations, as well as automated onboarding reminders for a more seamless flow of communication to workers.

WorkMarket helps businesses curate a network of pre-screened freelance workers in one platform based on business requirements around skills, experience and geography. Labor Clouds also empowers enterprises to mitigate the risk surrounding misclassification and labor laws so you can find the right worker in the right place at the right time. For more information, visit https://www.workmarket.com/.

