Automatic Data Processing On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2022 -- Data Talk

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is currently at $228.54, down $10.61 or 4.44%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 14, 2022, when it closed at $225.91

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell 4.51%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.15% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 6, 2022, when it fell 5.22%

--Down 4.32% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2022, when it fell 9.57%

--Down 4.32% year-to-date

--Down 15.32% from its all-time closing high of $269.90 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Up 15.74% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 26, 2022), when it closed at $197.46

--Down 15.32% from its 52-week closing high of $269.90 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 52-week closing low of $196.29 on Feb. 23, 2022

--Traded as low as $224.63; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $218.80

--Down 6.07% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 26, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.38%

--Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:56:39 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1214ET