Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADP   US0530151036

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28:14 2023-01-25 pm EST
226.23 USD   -5.40%
08:30aTranscript : Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2023
CI
07:59aAutomatic Data Processing Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; Maintains Full-Year Growth Outlook
MT
07:38aADP 2Q Earnings Up 17% on New Bookings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Automatic Data Processing On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2022 -- Data Talk

01/25/2023 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is currently at $228.54, down $10.61 or 4.44%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 14, 2022, when it closed at $225.91

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell 4.51%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.15% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 6, 2022, when it fell 5.22%

--Down 4.32% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2022, when it fell 9.57%

--Down 4.32% year-to-date

--Down 15.32% from its all-time closing high of $269.90 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Up 15.74% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 26, 2022), when it closed at $197.46

--Down 15.32% from its 52-week closing high of $269.90 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 52-week closing low of $196.29 on Feb. 23, 2022

--Traded as low as $224.63; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $218.80

--Down 6.07% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 26, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.38%

--Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 11:56:39 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1214ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -4.54% 228.05 Delayed Quote.0.88%
NASDAQ 100 -1.38% 11679.3 Real-time Quote.8.29%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.31% 11184.77 Real-time Quote.8.29%
All news about AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
08:30aTranscript : Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, ..
CI
07:59aAutomatic Data Processing Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; Maintains Full..
MT
07:38aADP 2Q Earnings Up 17% on New Bookings
DJ
07:28aAutomatic Data Processing : ADP Earnings Call & Webcast Q2 Fiscal 2023
PU
07:12aAdp : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
PR
06:58aAutomatic Data Processing : ADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:21aNorth American Morning Briefing: Microsoft -2-
DJ
01/18Automatic Data Processing, Inc. acquired Securax Tech Solutions Private Limited.
CI
01/13Insider Sell: Automatic Data Processing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 925 M - -
Net income 2023 3 371 M - -
Net cash 2023 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,4x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 99 206 M 99 206 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
EV / Sales 2024 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 239,15 $
Average target price 247,59 $
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Black President
Don McGuire Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Carlos A. Rodriguez Executive Chairman
Donald Weinstein Vice President-Global Product & Technology
John C. Ayala Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.88%99 206
ACCENTURE PLC3.01%173 097
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.51%154 214
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.43%127 925
INFOSYS LIMITED2.90%78 653
SNOWFLAKE INC.4.71%46 886