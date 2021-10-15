Automatic Data Processing : Press Release (opens in new window)

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADP   US0530151036

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
ADP to Host 2021 Investor Day

ROSELAND, N.J. - October 15, 2021 - ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, will host its 2021 Investor Day in Roseland, NJ, on Monday, November 15, 2021. Interested parties can register for the event at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations, where a live webcast and presentation materials will be made available.

The Investor Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Members of the ADP senior management team, including Carlos Rodriguez, President and CEO, and Don McGuire, CFO, will provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives and outlook. The event will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

After the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available on ADP's Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Danyal Hussain, CFA 973.974.7836 Danyal.Hussain@ADP.com

Matthew J. Korn, CFA 973.974.7844 Matthew.Korn@ADP.com

ADP-Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann 201.400.4583 Allyce.Hackmann@ADP.com

Source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 020 M - -
Net income 2022 2 799 M - -
Net cash 2022 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 88 146 M 88 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 208,52 $
Average target price 209,53 $
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos A. Rodriguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don McGuire Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John P. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Weinstein Vice President-Global Product & Technology
Michael Anthony Bonarti Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.45%88 146
ACCENTURE PLC29.80%214 612
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.15%177 754
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.82%128 523
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.02%99 935
INFOSYS LIMITED36.63%95 672