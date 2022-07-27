Automatic Data Processing Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is currently at $229.73, up $11.82 or 5.42%

--Would be highest close since April 21, 2022, when it closed at $230.18

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2020, when it rose 6.2%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 9.37% month-to-date; on pace for best month since March 2022, when it rose 11.3%

--Down 6.83% year-to-date

--Down 7.37% from its all-time closing high of $248.01 on Dec. 29, 2021

--Up 11.05% from 52 weeks ago (July 28, 2021), when it closed at $206.88

--Up 17.04% from its 52-week closing low of $196.29 on Feb. 23, 2022

--Traded as high as $229.81; highest intraday level since April 28, 2022, when it hit $231.69

--Up 5.46% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.12%

--Sixth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:53:51 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1110ET