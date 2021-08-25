Log in
    ADP   US0530151036

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
It's Official: Post-Pandemic Work Schedules Will Be Flexible

08/25/2021 | 06:01am EDT
After months of speculation, new survey finds employees reporting that employers’ return to workplace plans offer flexibility, with most employers shying away from 5 days in the office per week

As pandemic restrictions lift across Canada, many remote workers are looking to their employers for return to workplace guidance. A new survey by ADP Canada and Maru Public Opinion finds employees reporting that many Canadian employers plan to include both in-office and remote work options in their return-to-workplace strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005245/en/

Office Expectations: Days Per Week (Graphic: Business Wire)

Office Expectations: Days Per Week (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the survey, 60 per cent of respondents said their employer has communicated a return-to-workplace strategy. Of the working Canadians who received a plan, over half (53%) are already back in the office. An additional 29 per cent expect to return by the end of 2021 with the remainder expecting to return in January 2022 (10%) or unsure of a return date (9%).

As for how often employees will be expected to come into the workplace, four-in-ten (40%) respondents report they are expected to be there five days a week. The remainder report they are being asked to come into the office on a part-time basis or have been offered a flexible schedule, with one-third (33%) reporting that they are expected in the office 2-3 days per week. One-in-five (21%) report they will have a completely flexible schedule with no set days in the office.

“Originally a necessity driven by the realities of a global pandemic, many Canadian employers now realize employees may continue working remotely in some capacity, post-pandemic, without a negative impact to business operations,” said Ann Buckingham, Executive HR Relationship Manager with ADP Canada. “In fact, where there was initially resistance and unease, the data indicates employers have shifted their mindset when it comes to workplace structure. When organized strategically and supported by the right technology and HR support, embracing flexibility within the workplace can help improve employee engagement and retention, and ultimately, improve the bottom line.”

Survey Methodology

From August 6th to August 10th 2021 an online survey of 1,290 Canadians working full-time who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.6%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter @ADP_CDA.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 017 M - -
Net income 2022 2 799 M - -
Net cash 2022 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 88 081 M 88 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Managers and Directors
Carlos A. Rodriguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Anne Winters Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John P. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Weinstein Vice President-Global Product & Technology
Michael Anthony Bonarti Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.16%88 081
ACCENTURE PLC26.68%211 117
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.06%181 517
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.92%125 144
INFOSYS LIMITED38.46%99 498
SNOWFLAKE INC.-1.76%81 862