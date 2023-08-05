Automotive Axles Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of automotive axles. The Company operates through the segment of manufacturing and sale of automotive components. The Company manufactures drive axles, non-drive axles, front steer axles, specialty and defense axles and drum and disc brakes. It provides these products to the major domestic and global manufacturers of trucks and buses, such as light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, military and off-highway vehicles, aftermarket and exports. The Company has a portfolio of auto components, and it also designs engineering modules or systems comprising gearing, integral brake to axle design, weight option designs and driver-operated differential locks. It provides its products to the domestic and global manufacturers of trucks and buses in segments, such as light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles; military and off-highway vehicles; aftermarket, and exports.