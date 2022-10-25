Automotive Axles : Loss of share certificate

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED
25th October 2022
The BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G- Block
Dalal Street
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Scrip Code: 505010
Scrip Code: AUTOAXLES
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Loss of share certificate.
We wish to bring to your notice that we have received intimation from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, that they are in receipt of Letter/ E-mail from a shareholder/Legal Heirs for the issue of duplicate share certificate.
The details of which are as follows:
SI No.
FOLIO No.
CERT No.(S)
DIST No.(S)
SHARES
NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER
NITINKUMAR GIRISHKUMAR
1
22600
23550
7578001 - 7578050
50
SHAH J/W GIRISHKUMAR
BHOGILAL SHAH
You are requested to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Truly,
For Automotive Axles Limited
Debadas Panda
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Regd. Office & Mysuru Unit :
Hootagalli Industrial Area, Off Hunsur Road, Mysuru - 570 018, Karnataka, India
Telephone : 91-821-719 7500, Fax : 91-821-2402451 Email : sec@autoaxle.com, Website : www.autoaxle.comCIN : L51909KA1981PLC004198
ISO 9001:2015 / IATF 16949 : 2016, EMS : ISO : 14001:2015 & OHSAS : ISO : 45001 : 2018
