Automotive Axles : Loss of share certificate

25th October 2022 The BSE Limited National Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G- Block Dalal Street Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 505010 Scrip Code: AUTOAXLES

Sub: Loss of share certificate.

We wish to bring to your notice that we have received intimation from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, that they are in receipt of Letter/ E-mail from a shareholder/Legal Heirs for the issue of duplicate share certificate.

The details of which are as follows:

SI No. FOLIO No. CERT No.(S) DIST No.(S) SHARES NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER NITINKUMAR GIRISHKUMAR 1 22600 23550 7578001 - 7578050 50 SHAH J/W GIRISHKUMAR BHOGILAL SHAH

