  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Automotive Axles Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505010   INE449A01011

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED

(505010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
1928.20 INR   -0.13%
06:54aAutomotive Axles : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/10Cummins Inc. made an offer to acquire a 26% stake in Automotive Axles Limited from its shareholders for INR 5.91 billion.
CI
09/19Automotive Axles Limited(BSE:505010) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Automotive Axles : Loss of share certificate

10/25/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED

25th October 2022

The BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G- Block

Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 505010

Scrip Code: AUTOAXLES

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Loss of share certificate.

We wish to bring to your notice that we have received intimation from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, that they are in receipt of Letter/ E-mail from a shareholder/Legal Heirs for the issue of duplicate share certificate.

The details of which are as follows:

SI No.

FOLIO No.

CERT No.(S)

DIST No.(S)

SHARES

NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER

NITINKUMAR GIRISHKUMAR

1

22600

23550

7578001 - 7578050

50

SHAH J/W GIRISHKUMAR

BHOGILAL SHAH

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For Automotive Axles Limited

Debadas Panda

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Regd. Office & Mysuru Unit :

Hootagalli Industrial Area, Off Hunsur Road, Mysuru - 570 018, Karnataka, India

Telephone : 91-821-719 7500, Fax : 91-821-2402451 Email : sec@autoaxle.com, Website : www.autoaxle.comCIN : L51909KA1981PLC004198

ISO 9001:2015 / IATF 16949 : 2016, EMS : ISO : 14001:2015 & OHSAS : ISO : 45001 : 2018

Disclaimer

Automotive Axles Limited published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 19 331 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2023 1 319 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 29 139 M 352 M 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Automotive Axles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 928,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nagaraja Sadashiva Gargeshwari President & Director
S. Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer
Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani Chairman
R. Shivakumar Vice President-Operations & Factory Manager
Debadas Panda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED22.52%352
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.67%2 610
LINAMAR CORPORATION-25.12%2 601
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.12.10%2 506
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-55.28%2 273
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-34.86%2 127