Automotive Axles : Newspaper Advertisements

INTEGRATED REGISTRY MANAGEMENT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

CIN NO: U74900TN2015PTC101466

(UNIT: AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED)

#30, Ramana Residency, 4th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bengaluru -560003

Tel: 080 23460815-818 Fax: 080 23460819 Email: irg@integratedindia.in

IRMSPL/AXLDIV-2014-15/FOLIO- /SLNO- Date: 20-05-2022

Ref: Folio / Dp Id Clid:

Dear Shareholder,

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the Rules) the amount of dividend which remains unclaimed by the respective shareholders for a period of seven years or more shall be transferred by AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED (the Company) to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (the Fund) established by the Central Government under Section 125 of the Act. As per the Company records your dividend amount pertaining to the Financial Year 2014-15 is lying unclaimed by you as on 30.04.2022.

You may also please note that as per the said provisions, all Shares in respect of which dividend has not been claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the IEPF Account (the Account) by the Company. Hence, in compliance with the said provisions, shares held by you may also be transferred to the Account.

Kindly, therefore, claim the amount by returning the appended form duly signed at the earliest not later than Saturday, 10th September 2022. In the event that the amount of dividend remains unclaimed beyond the period specified, the same along with the shares will be transferred by the Company to the Account. After such transfer, you will not be able to claim the dividend amount or the share from the Company. However, the same can be claimed by you after following procedure prescribed under the Rules, from the IEPF Authority.

Assuring you of our best services,

Yours faithfully

for Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited Investor Service Section

Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd will not consider any forms received after the last date. No separate correspondence will be sent in this regards.

*------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LIMITED Date: Hootagali Industrial Area Ref no: IRMSPL/AXLDIV-2014-15/FOLIO-

Off Hunsur Road, Mysuru - 570 018, Karnataka

Dear Sir,

Sub: Payment of Unclaimed Dividend

LETTER OF UNDERTAKING

I/We, being the shareholders have not claimed the dividend as detailed herein below.

Dividend for the Year DD_Number Dividend Amount (Rs) Dividend_Date 2014-15 (FINAL) 03/09/2015

I/We have not received/lost/misplaced/ accidentally destroyed/not encashed the aforesaid Dividend Warrant / Demand Draft. In consideration of Automotive Axles Limited (Company) agreeing to issue to me/us (the first named share holder) duplicate Dividend Warrant / Demand Draft / directly credit to my bank account in lieu of the original Dividend Warrant / Demand Draft.

I/We hereby jointly and severally undertake to defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Company from and against any and all costs, expenses, losses, damages and/or claims incurred by Company to the extent resulting from or arising out of or in connection with such issuance of duplicate Dividend Warrant / Demand Draft / directly crediting to my bank account in lieu of the original Dividend Warrant / Demand Draft.

Name & Address of the Bank:

Bank Account Number:

Micr Code & IFSC Code:

Dated at_______________________ this __________________________ day of _________ 2022.

Signature(s) of Shareholder(s): _________________________

KINDLY DULY FILL AND RELODGE THE SAME ALONG WITH THE SELF ATTESTED PAN CARD COPY & CANCELED CHEQUE LEAF