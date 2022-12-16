Advanced search
    AFCC.H   CA05329N1024

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.

(AFCC.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-12-16 am EST
1.550 CAD   +3.33%
12:33pAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces January 2023 Cash Dividend
12:33pAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces January 2023 Cash Dividend
11/29AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces January 2023 Cash Dividend

12/16/2022 | 12:33pm EST
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on January 31, 2023 to the shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors’ continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,14 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net cash 2021 27,8 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,0x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 29,7 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.0.00%22
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC14.30%50 511
AUTOZONE, INC.12.60%44 768
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-40.29%8 420
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.1.71%808
MEKO AB-27.69%614