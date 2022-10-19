Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Automotive Finco Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFCC.H   CA05329N1024

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.

(AFCC.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:51 2022-10-18 am EDT
1.520 CAD   -5.00%
10:42aAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces November 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
10:42aAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces November 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
09/28AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces November 2022 Cash Dividend

10/19/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on November 30, 2022 to the shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors’ continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.
10:42aAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces November 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
10:42aAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces November 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
09/28AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/22Automotive Finco Corp. Announces October 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
09/22Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Cash Dividend for the Month of September 2022, Payable..
CI
08/30AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Automotive Finco Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/26Automotive Finco Corp. Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for th..
GL
08/23Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Cash Dividend for the Month of September 2022, Payable..
CI
08/23Automotive Finco Corp. Announces September 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,14 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2021 27,8 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,0x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 30,1 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Automotive Finco Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.-25.49%22
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC5.08%46 989
AUTOZONE, INC.10.04%44 121
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-29.19%10 410
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.1.35%743
MEKO AB-32.59%532