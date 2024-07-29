Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC -H) (the “Company”) announces that AA Finance Co LP (the “Borrower”) has paid the current quarter interest payment in the amount of $752,253 on the $21 million loan made between Automotive Finance Limited Partnership and the Borrower in November 2022. The loan matures in November 2024.



About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance Limited Partnership, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.