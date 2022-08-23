Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Automotive Finco Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFCC.H   CA05329N1024

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.

(AFCC.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-08-22 am EDT
1.660 CAD   -2.35%
01:06pAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces September 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
01:06pAutomotive Finco Corp. Announces September 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
07/28AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces September 2022 Cash Dividend

08/23/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on September 29, 2022 to the shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors’ continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,14 M - -
Net cash 2021 27,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -34,0x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 32,9 M 25,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Automotive Finco Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
