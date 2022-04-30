Log in
    AFCC.H   CA05329N1024

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.

(AFCC.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 11:52:10 am EDT
1.990 CAD   +2.58%
04/29 Automotive Finco Corp. Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
GL
04/28 AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20 Automotive Finco Corp. Announces May 2022 Cash Dividend, Payable on May 31, 2022
CI
Automotive Finco :  Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

04/30/2022 | 07:07am EDT
April 29, 2022 Automotive Finco Corp. Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

TORONTO, ONTARIO April 29, 2022 - Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the "Company") today announced that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The statements, together with the Management Discussion and Analysis, can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.comor contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 11:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,90 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2020 38,0 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,3x
Yield 2020 13,4%
Capitalization 39,4 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.-4.90%31
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-14.11%39 984
AUTOZONE, INC.-6.72%38 814
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-16.78%12 088
MEKONOMEN AB (PUBL)-27.37%655
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-46.52%324