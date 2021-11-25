Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Automotive Finco Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFCC.H   CA05329N1024

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.

(AFCC.H)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Automotive Finco :  Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

11/25/2021 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
November 24, 2021 Automotive Finco Corp. Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021


TORONTO, ONTARIO November 24, 2021 - Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the "Company") today announced that it has filed condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.
07:00aAUTOMOTIVE FINCO :  Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine..
PU
11/21AUTOMOTIVE FINCO : Announces December 2021 Cash Dividend
PU
11/19Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Cash Dividend for December 2021, Payable on December 3..
CI
10/28AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/20AUTOMOTIVE FINCO : Announces November 2021 Cash Dividend
PU
10/20Automotive Finco Corp. Announces November 2021 Cash Dividend, Payable on November 30, 2..
CI
09/28AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21AUTOMOTIVE FINCO : Announces October 2021 Cash Dividend
PU
09/21Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Cash Dividend for the Month of October 2021, Payable o..
CI
08/30AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,90 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2020 38,0 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,3x
Yield 2020 13,4%
Capitalization 41,2 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Automotive Finco Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Kail Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.35.95%33
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC42.85%43 565
AUTOZONE, INC.56.49%38 897
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.49.69%14 426
MEKONOMEN AB (PUBL)74.31%981
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO.,LTD.-4.06%925