  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Automotive Finco Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AFCC.H   CA05329N1024

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.

(AFCC.H)
  Report
Automotive Finco : Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend

06/22/2021 | 02:17am EDT
June 21, 2021 Automotive Finco Corp. Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend


TORONTO, ONTARIO June 21, 2021 - Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H)(the 'Company') is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on July 30, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of
June 30, 2021. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.comor contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,90 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net cash 2020 38,0 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,3x
Yield 2020 13,4%
Capitalization 41,6 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Automotive Finco Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Kail Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.31.37%34
INDIA GRID TRUST7.71%1 037
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC112.81%319