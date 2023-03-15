/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TORONTO , March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") today announced a cash distribution of $0.067 per REIT unit for the month of March 2023 , representing $0.80 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on April 17, 2023 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023 .

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada . The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario and Québec . Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

