Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced a cash distribution of $0.067 per REIT unit for the month of July 2024, representing $0.80 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on August 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2024.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Equities
APR.UN
CA05329M1041
Commercial REITs
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.94 CAD
|-0.20%
|+0.10%
|-7.79%
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-7.79%
|291M
|-2.49%
|48.55B
|+0.34%
|22.04B
|+6.41%
|16.47B
|+14.52%
|11.6B
|+1.46%
|10.65B
|-10.23%
|8.92B
|+3.29%
|8.82B
|+1.54%
|7.83B
|-4.85%
|5.53B
