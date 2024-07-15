Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, on approximately 249 acres of land in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. The REIT is a public vehicle, which is focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. Its properties include Porsche Centre Vancouver, Audi Sales Downtown Vancouver, Calgary BMW, Calgary Honda, Regina Honda, Dilawri Nissan Infiniti, Regina Hyundai, Tesla Edmonton, Go Mazda, Porsche Centre and Jaguar Land Rover Edmonton, McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC, St. James Volkswagen, Tesla KW, Guelph Hyundai, Wellington Motors, and others.

Sector Commercial REITs