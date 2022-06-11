Automotive Stampings and Assemblies : General updates

ASAL

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited

June 12, 2022

Subject: Updates Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on the scrutinizer's Report on Voting Results; we hereby to inform that the Members of the Company at their 32nd Annual General Meeting held on June 09, 2022 have approved inter-alia:

Re- appointment of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Pune (Firm

Registration No.: 101248W / W100022) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this 32 nd AGM from FY 2022-23 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive Financial years till the conclusion of the 37 th AGM to be held in the FY 2027- 28. Re-appointment of Mr. Jitendraa Dikkshit as a Manager designated as Chief Executive Officer for the period of 3 years 45 days i.e. from October 17, 2022 to November 30, 2025

