  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAL   INE900C01027

AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS AND ASSEMBLIES LIMITED

(ASAL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-10 am EDT
447.95 INR   +4.25%
06/11AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS AND ASSEMBLIES : General updates
PU
05/13Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/25Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
News 
Most relevant

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies : General updates

06/11/2022 | 09:43pm EDT
ASAL

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited

CIN: L28932PN1990PLC016314

ASAL/SE/2022-23/17

June 12, 2022

The Executive Director,

The Executive Director,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department,

Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra (East),

Rotunda Bldg., P.J. Towers,

Mumbai 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: 520119

Scrip Code: ASAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Updates Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on the scrutinizer's Report on Voting Results; we hereby to inform that the Members of the Company at their 32nd Annual General Meeting held on June 09, 2022 have approved inter-alia:

  1. Re- appointment of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Pune (Firm
    Registration No.: 101248W / W100022) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this 32nd AGM from FY 2022-23 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive Financial years till the conclusion of the 37th AGM to be held in the FY 2027- 28.
  2. Re-appointmentof Mr. Jitendraa Dikkshit as a Manager designated as Chief Executive Officer for the period of 3 years 45 days i.e. from October 17, 2022 to November 30, 2025

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Website: www.autostampings.com

Regd Office: TACO House, Plot No- 20/B FPN085, V.G. Damle Path, Off Law College Road, Erandwane, Pune: 411004

Chakan : Gat No. 427, Medankarwadi, Chakan, Tal. Khed, Dist: Pune -410 501 Tel: 91 2135 679800-03

Chakan Plant -2 : Survey No. 679/2/2, Alandi Road, Kuruli, Chakan, Taluka Khed, District, Pune 410 501

Uttarakhand: Plot No. 71, Sector 11, Integrated Industrial Estate, Pantnagar, US Nagar 263153 State- Uttarakhand Tel: 91 05944250652

A TATA Enterprise

Disclaimer

ASAL - Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 01:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 076 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net income 2022 523 M 6,70 M 6,70 M
Net Debt 2022 784 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 106 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 390
Free-Float 24,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jitendraa Dikkshit Chief Executive Officer
Yogesh Jaju Chief Financial Officer
Pradeep Kumar Bhargava Chairman
Prasad D. Zinjurde Secretary & Compliance Officer
Arvind Hari Goel Independent Non-Executive Director
