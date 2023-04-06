Advanced search
04:16pAutoNation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2023
PR
04/05Insider Sell: Autonation
MT
03/10Insider Sell: Autonation
MT
AutoNation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 833-470-1428 (Conference ID: 450982) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com. The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 20, 2023, through May 10, 2023, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 617046).

About AutoNation, Inc. 
AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-and-audio-webcast-scheduled-for-thursday-april-20-2023-301792037.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
