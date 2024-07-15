FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, before the market opens. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 833-470-1428 (Conference ID: 522370) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com. The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations" after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, or by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 454962).

AutoNation, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offers innovative products, exceptional services, and comprehensive solutions, and empowers its customers to make the best decisions for their needs. With a nationwide network of dealerships strengthened by a recognized brand, we offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and expert maintenance and repair services. Through DRV PNK, we have raised over $40 million for cancer-related causes, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our Associates, Customers, and the communities we serve.

