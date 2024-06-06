Baird Global Consumer,

Technology & Services Conference

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Tom Szlosek

Chief Financial Officer

1

Franchise Dealer Overview

Attractive industry with strong cash flow characteristics

2018 - 2023 SAAR (M)

M

18

18

17

17

17

17

17

> AVG*

16

16

16

15

15

15

14

15

14

14

13

13

13

12

12

Industry Fundamentals

• Macro backdrop favorable as new drivers

increased by +10M over 5 years and annual sales

remain below trend

• Efficient working capital model as OEMs largely

fund new inventory and quick customer payments

limit cash requirements

• Increasing vehicle complexity driving higher value

service orders while favoring OEM certified

11

10

10

technicians

• Franchise dealers top of funnel status for late model

9

8

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23

used vehicles provides greater supply

Dealers capture economics at multiple points of the vehicle ownership cycle

2

Note: *SAAR trend line based on 2013 - 2019 average of 17.1M

AutoNation Footprint and Financial Overview

40+ Stores

39 - 10 Stores

9 - 1 Stores

WAMN

IL

NV

CO

MO

CA

AZ

KS

NM

TX

NY

OH

MD

NJ

Revenue

VA

Gross Profit

TN NC

AL SC

Segment Income

GA

FL

New

Used

After-sales

CFS

FY23 Total Revenue: $27 Billion

47%

30%

17%

5%

FY23 Total Gross Profit: $5.1 Billion

21%

10%

42%

28%

FY23 Total Segment Income: $1.9 Billion

22%

34%

44%

Domestic

Import

Premium Luxury

12 Million

10+ Million

25,000

347

251

23

52

4

Customers

Households

Associates

Franchises

Franchised

AN USA

Collision

Vehicle

Dealerships

Stores

Centers

Auctions

3

Note: Financial data based on FY23, other data as of 1Q24

Business Model

The sale of a new vehicle starts the revenue cycle

New Vehicle

After Sales

CFS/

AN Finance

Used Vehicle /

AN USA

New Margins Structurally Higher

  • Size, scale and scope in growing markets
  • Concentrated footprint with a strong portfolio of brands, supporting our OEM partners
  • Large, growing exposure to Premium Luxury and Import brands

CFS PVR +$700/Vehicle since 2019

  • Industry leading CFS PVR
  • Strong processes and training
  • Attaching more than two products per vehicle
  • Continued participation in customer lifetime value through AN Finance

Used-New Ratio: 1.1 from 0.8 Prior

  • Robust organic vehicle sourcing pipeline
  • Used only AN USA retail locations expand reach
  • Generates additional revenue in after-sales and CFS

Gross Margin +$500M in 5 Years

  • Main categories are customer pay, warranty and internal reconditioning
  • Certified and highly trained technicians with capacity for growth
  • Currently serving ~10k customers a day, with additional service penetration and customer retention opportunities

Strong cash conversion and attractive capital deployment

4

Select Business Line Metrics

New Vehicle PVR ($)

Used to New Ratio

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

1.6

5,942

1.4

4,579

4,342

1.2

3,328

1.0

1,783

2,340

0.8

0.6

0.4

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.8

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Expect PVR will remain above pre-pandemic levels

Ratio growth supported by AN USA and acquisition capabilities

CFS PVR ($)

After-Sales Gross Profit ($M)

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2,713

2,736

2,400

2,443

2,615

2,158

2,200

1,935

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

2,139 2,185

1,900

1,6231,673

1,461

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1QTTM

Strong product attachment and customer value proposition

Recurring business with additional share of wallet opportunities

5

Cash from Operations and Capital Allocation

FY19 - FY23 Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($M)1

FY14 - FY23 Capital Allocation2

$M

%

1,800

150

Return to

Re-Invest in

1,600

1,518

140

Shareholders

Business

1,400

130

CapEx

120

1,200

1,148

1,000

969

110

Share

819

100

Repurchases

800

90

600

80

400

366

70

200

60

M&A

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

50

Conversion

50+% share count reduction since start of 2021 - Continued strong cash conversion and healthy balance sheet

6

Note: Refer to the Appendix for Non-GAAP Reconciliation; 1) Adj. FCF Conversion = Adj. FCF as a % of Adj. Net Income 2) Average annual capital deployed by category over the stated period

AutoNation Success Drivers

Brand trusted and recognized by customers

with standardized processes and cross selling capabilities

Experienced and Diverse Team

focused on delivering shareholder returns

Strong cash conversion business

with a ROIC-based approach to capital deployment

Expanded product offering in ANF / ANUSA

that captures greater share of wallet

Disciplined focus on

cost control, returns, and resource allocation

Resilient Business Model

7

Appendix

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures for which we have set forth below reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its

core business operations.

In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those for which adjustments are made in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as a basis to infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparable measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash provided by operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.

SELECT HISTORICAL DATA

Global Financial Crisis to 2024

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 24*

Avg.

New

SAAR (mm)

13.1

10.3

11.5

12.6

14.3

15.4

16.4

17.4

17.5

17.1

17.2

17.0

14.5

14.9

13.7

15.6

15.4

14.9

Retail SAAR (mm)

10.6

8.6

9.2

10.3

11.7

12.8

13.6

14.2

14.2

14.1

13.9

13.7

12.4

13.1

11.7

12.7

12.6

12.3

Unit Sales (k)

255.8

183.4

206.5

224.0

267.8

292.9

318.0

339.1

337.6

329.1

310.8

282.6

249.7

262.4

230.0

244.5

58.8

ASP ($k)

$30.3

$31.2

$32.3

$33.5

$33.3

$34.0

$34.5

$35.4

$36.3

$37.0

$37.8

$39.5

$41.7

$46.0

$51.1

$52.2

$50.6

New

Gross PVR

$1,997

$2,106

$2,185

$2,445

$2,164

$2,104

$2,044

$1,985

$1,883

$1,788

$1,660

$1,783

$2,340

$4,579

$5,942

$4,342

$3,328

$2,584

Margin

6.6%

6.8%

6.8%

7.3%

6.5%

6.2%

5.9%

5.6%

5.2%

4.8%

4.4%

4.5%

5.6%

9.9%

11.6%

8.3%

6.6%

6.6%

ASP Y/Y

3%

4%

4%

-1%

2%

2%

3%

3%

2%

2%

5%

6%

10%

11%

2%

-5%

Days Supply

84

54

63

50

55

62

54

68

61

53

60

52

42

9

19

36

44

Unit Sales (k)

181.3

135.3

160.1

171.1

181.0

204.6

214.9

227.3

225.7

234.1

237.7

246.1

241.2

304.4

299.8

274.0

69.1

ASP ($k)

$15.7

$16.3

$17.3

$17.8

$17.9

$18.1

$18.6

$19.2

$19.9

$19.5

$20.2

$21.0

$21.8

$26.5

$30.1

$27.9

$26.5

Used

Gross PVR

$1,583

$1,664

$1,612

$1,640

$1,623

$1,590

$1,690

$1,577

$1,484

$1,315

$1,378

$1,409

$1,719

$2,045

$1,795

$1,800

$1,473

$1,620

Margin

10.1%

10.2%

9.3%

9.2%

9.1%

8.8%

9.1%

8.2%

7.5%

6.7%

6.8%

6.7%

7.9%

7.7%

6.0%

6.5%

5.6%

8.1%

ASP Y/Y

4%

6%

3%

0%

1%

3%

4%

3%

-2%

3%

4%

4%

21%

14%

-7%

-5%

Days Supply

30

41

42

31

35

35

38

43

44

43

42

39

39

40

31

39

31

Ratio

Used : New Units

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.2

1.3

1.1

1.2

CFS

PVR

$1,104

$1,102

$1,143

$1,201

$1,273

$1,355

$1,409

$1,534

$1,588

$1,667

$1,789

$1,935

$2,158

$2,443

$2,713

$2,736

$2,615

PVR Y/Y

0%

4%

5%

6%

6%

4%

9%

4%

5%

7%

8%

12%

13%

11%

1%

-4%

After-

Gross ($mm)

$1,072

$935

$963

$970

$1,008

$1,106

$1,197

$1,338

$1,435

$1,491

$1,555

$1,623

$1,461

$1,673

$1,900

$2,139

$556.3

Sales

Gross Y/Y

-13%

3%

1%

4%

10%

8%

12%

7%

4%

4%

4%

-10%

15%

14%

13%

9%

Cash From Ops ($mm)

$685

$370

$252

$376

$317

$484

$485

$507

$516

$540

$511

$769

$1,208

$1,628

$1,668

$724

$295

CapEx ($mm)

$97

$75

$150

$149

$161

$161

$209

$248

$245

$310

$387

$269

$156

$216

$329

$410

$94

M&A ($mm)

$32

-

$73

$64

$142

$88

$205

$322

$410

$77

$67

$5

-

$433

$192

$271

-

Share Repurchase ($mm)

$54

$136

$524

$583

$581

$53

$485

$235

$497

$435

$100

$45

$382

$2,303

$1,710

$864

$39

*Data as reported of continuing operations; avg. is based on full year periods only

9

New Vehicles

18

16

14

12

10

8

2008 - 2023 SAAR (M)

> AVG*

300

250

200

150

100

UNIT SALES (K)

283

262

250

245

230

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23

DSO

52

42

9

19

36

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

PVR ($)

NOTES

5,942

• Industry inventory and sales remain below historical

4,579

norms

4,342

• Gross PVR of $3,328 in 1Q24 continues to

2,340

moderate as industry inventory increases

1,783

• Expect PVR will remain above pre-pandemic levels

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

10

Note: *SAAR Average based on 2013 - 2019 average of 17.1M

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AutoNation Inc. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 17:31:06 UTC.