Appendix

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures for which we have set forth below reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its

core business operations.

In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those for which adjustments are made in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as a basis to infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparable measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash provided by operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.