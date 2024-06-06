Baird Global Consumer,
Technology & Services Conference
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Tom Szlosek
Chief Financial Officer
1
Franchise Dealer Overview
Attractive industry with strong cash flow characteristics
2018 - 2023 SAAR (M)
M
18
18
17
17
17
17
17
> AVG*
16
16
16
15
15
15
14
15
14
14
13
13
13
12
12
Industry Fundamentals
• Macro backdrop favorable as new drivers
increased by +10M over 5 years and annual sales
remain below trend
• Efficient working capital model as OEMs largely
fund new inventory and quick customer payments
limit cash requirements
• Increasing vehicle complexity driving higher value
service orders while favoring OEM certified
11
10
10
technicians
• Franchise dealers top of funnel status for late model
9
8
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23
used vehicles provides greater supply
Dealers capture economics at multiple points of the vehicle ownership cycle
2
Note: *SAAR trend line based on 2013 - 2019 average of 17.1M
AutoNation Footprint and Financial Overview
40+ Stores
39 - 10 Stores
9 - 1 Stores
WAMN
IL
NV
CO
MO
CA
AZ
KS
NM
TX
NY
OH
MD
NJ
Revenue
VA
Gross Profit
TN NC
AL SC
Segment Income
GA
FL
New
Used
After-sales
CFS
FY23 Total Revenue: $27 Billion
47%
30%
17%
5%
FY23 Total Gross Profit: $5.1 Billion
21%
10%
42%
28%
FY23 Total Segment Income: $1.9 Billion
22%
34%
44%
Domestic
Import
Premium Luxury
12 Million
10+ Million
25,000
347
251
23
52
4
Customers
Households
Associates
Franchises
Franchised
AN USA
Collision
Vehicle
Dealerships
Stores
Centers
Auctions
3
Note: Financial data based on FY23, other data as of 1Q24
Business Model
The sale of a new vehicle starts the revenue cycle
New Vehicle
After Sales
CFS/
AN Finance
Used Vehicle /
AN USA
New Margins Structurally Higher
- Size, scale and scope in growing markets
- Concentrated footprint with a strong portfolio of brands, supporting our OEM partners
- Large, growing exposure to Premium Luxury and Import brands
CFS PVR +$700/Vehicle since 2019
- Industry leading CFS PVR
- Strong processes and training
- Attaching more than two products per vehicle
- Continued participation in customer lifetime value through AN Finance
Used-New Ratio: 1.1 from 0.8 Prior
- Robust organic vehicle sourcing pipeline
- Used only AN USA retail locations expand reach
- Generates additional revenue in after-sales and CFS
Gross Margin +$500M in 5 Years
- Main categories are customer pay, warranty and internal reconditioning
- Certified and highly trained technicians with capacity for growth
- Currently serving ~10k customers a day, with additional service penetration and customer retention opportunities
Strong cash conversion and attractive capital deployment
4
Select Business Line Metrics
New Vehicle PVR ($)
Used to New Ratio
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
1.6
5,942
1.4
4,579
4,342
1.2
3,328
1.0
1,783
2,340
0.8
0.6
0.4
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.8
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
Expect PVR will remain above pre-pandemic levels
Ratio growth supported by AN USA and acquisition capabilities
CFS PVR ($)
After-Sales Gross Profit ($M)
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
2,713
2,736
2,400
2,443
2,615
2,158
2,200
1,935
2,000
1,800
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
2,139 2,185
1,900
1,6231,673
1,461
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1QTTM
Strong product attachment and customer value proposition
Recurring business with additional share of wallet opportunities
5
Cash from Operations and Capital Allocation
FY19 - FY23 Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($M)1
FY14 - FY23 Capital Allocation2
$M
%
1,800
150
Return to
Re-Invest in
1,600
1,518
140
Shareholders
Business
1,400
130
CapEx
120
1,200
1,148
1,000
969
110
Share
819
100
Repurchases
800
90
600
80
400
366
70
200
60
M&A
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
50
Conversion
50+% share count reduction since start of 2021 - Continued strong cash conversion and healthy balance sheet
6
Note: Refer to the Appendix for Non-GAAP Reconciliation; 1) Adj. FCF Conversion = Adj. FCF as a % of Adj. Net Income 2) Average annual capital deployed by category over the stated period
AutoNation Success Drivers
Brand trusted and recognized by customers
with standardized processes and cross selling capabilities
Experienced and Diverse Team
focused on delivering shareholder returns
Strong cash conversion business
with a ROIC-based approach to capital deployment
Expanded product offering in ANF / ANUSA
that captures greater share of wallet
Disciplined focus on
cost control, returns, and resource allocation
Resilient Business Model
7
Appendix
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures for which we have set forth below reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its
core business operations.
In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those for which adjustments are made in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as a basis to infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparable measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash provided by operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.
SELECT HISTORICAL DATA
Global Financial Crisis to 2024
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 24*
Avg.
New
SAAR (mm)
13.1
10.3
11.5
12.6
14.3
15.4
16.4
17.4
17.5
17.1
17.2
17.0
14.5
14.9
13.7
15.6
15.4
14.9
Retail SAAR (mm)
10.6
8.6
9.2
10.3
11.7
12.8
13.6
14.2
14.2
14.1
13.9
13.7
12.4
13.1
11.7
12.7
12.6
12.3
Unit Sales (k)
255.8
183.4
206.5
224.0
267.8
292.9
318.0
339.1
337.6
329.1
310.8
282.6
249.7
262.4
230.0
244.5
58.8
ASP ($k)
$30.3
$31.2
$32.3
$33.5
$33.3
$34.0
$34.5
$35.4
$36.3
$37.0
$37.8
$39.5
$41.7
$46.0
$51.1
$52.2
$50.6
New
Gross PVR
$1,997
$2,106
$2,185
$2,445
$2,164
$2,104
$2,044
$1,985
$1,883
$1,788
$1,660
$1,783
$2,340
$4,579
$5,942
$4,342
$3,328
$2,584
Margin
6.6%
6.8%
6.8%
7.3%
6.5%
6.2%
5.9%
5.6%
5.2%
4.8%
4.4%
4.5%
5.6%
9.9%
11.6%
8.3%
6.6%
6.6%
ASP Y/Y
3%
4%
4%
-1%
2%
2%
3%
3%
2%
2%
5%
6%
10%
11%
2%
-5%
Days Supply
84
54
63
50
55
62
54
68
61
53
60
52
42
9
19
36
44
Unit Sales (k)
181.3
135.3
160.1
171.1
181.0
204.6
214.9
227.3
225.7
234.1
237.7
246.1
241.2
304.4
299.8
274.0
69.1
ASP ($k)
$15.7
$16.3
$17.3
$17.8
$17.9
$18.1
$18.6
$19.2
$19.9
$19.5
$20.2
$21.0
$21.8
$26.5
$30.1
$27.9
$26.5
Used
Gross PVR
$1,583
$1,664
$1,612
$1,640
$1,623
$1,590
$1,690
$1,577
$1,484
$1,315
$1,378
$1,409
$1,719
$2,045
$1,795
$1,800
$1,473
$1,620
Margin
10.1%
10.2%
9.3%
9.2%
9.1%
8.8%
9.1%
8.2%
7.5%
6.7%
6.8%
6.7%
7.9%
7.7%
6.0%
6.5%
5.6%
8.1%
ASP Y/Y
4%
6%
3%
0%
1%
3%
4%
3%
-2%
3%
4%
4%
21%
14%
-7%
-5%
Days Supply
30
41
42
31
35
35
38
43
44
43
42
39
39
40
31
39
31
Ratio
Used : New Units
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.9
1.0
1.2
1.3
1.1
1.2
CFS
PVR
$1,104
$1,102
$1,143
$1,201
$1,273
$1,355
$1,409
$1,534
$1,588
$1,667
$1,789
$1,935
$2,158
$2,443
$2,713
$2,736
$2,615
PVR Y/Y
0%
4%
5%
6%
6%
4%
9%
4%
5%
7%
8%
12%
13%
11%
1%
-4%
After-
Gross ($mm)
$1,072
$935
$963
$970
$1,008
$1,106
$1,197
$1,338
$1,435
$1,491
$1,555
$1,623
$1,461
$1,673
$1,900
$2,139
$556.3
Sales
Gross Y/Y
-13%
3%
1%
4%
10%
8%
12%
7%
4%
4%
4%
-10%
15%
14%
13%
9%
Cash From Ops ($mm)
$685
$370
$252
$376
$317
$484
$485
$507
$516
$540
$511
$769
$1,208
$1,628
$1,668
$724
$295
CapEx ($mm)
$97
$75
$150
$149
$161
$161
$209
$248
$245
$310
$387
$269
$156
$216
$329
$410
$94
M&A ($mm)
$32
-
$73
$64
$142
$88
$205
$322
$410
$77
$67
$5
-
$433
$192
$271
-
Share Repurchase ($mm)
$54
$136
$524
$583
$581
$53
$485
$235
$497
$435
$100
$45
$382
$2,303
$1,710
$864
$39
*Data as reported of continuing operations; avg. is based on full year periods only
9
New Vehicles
18
16
14
12
10
8
2008 - 2023 SAAR (M)
> AVG*
300
250
200
150
100
UNIT SALES (K)
283
262
250
245
230
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23
DSO
52
42
9
19
36
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
PVR ($)
NOTES
5,942
• Industry inventory and sales remain below historical
4,579
norms
4,342
• Gross PVR of $3,328 in 1Q24 continues to
2,340
moderate as industry inventory increases
1,783
• Expect PVR will remain above pre-pandemic levels
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
10
Note: *SAAR Average based on 2013 - 2019 average of 17.1M
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AutoNation Inc. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 17:31:06 UTC.