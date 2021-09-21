Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AutoNation, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    AN   US05329W1027

AUTONATION, INC.

(AN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson to Retire After 22 Years With Company

09/21/2021 | 08:41am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

AutoNation Inc. said Chief Executive Mike Jackson will retire after about 22 years with the company on Nov. 1, the latest leadership change at the U.S.'s largest dealership chain.

Michael Manley, currently the head of Americas for Stellantis NV, will succeed Mr. Jackson, the company said Tuesday. He recently served as the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from July 2018 to January 2021. Stellantis was formed in January with the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

Mr. Jackson filled the CEO role after the company last year said former AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller wouldn't return to the company after a three-month medical leave. He had led AutoNation as CEO for nearly two decades before stepping down at the start of 2019.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 0840ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTONATION, INC. -1.36% 118.82 Delayed Quote.70.25%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.07% 16.08 Delayed Quote.9.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 521 M - -
Net income 2021 1 194 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 922 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 508 M 8 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 21 600
Free-Float 65,4%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Bender President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Thomas Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rick L. Burdick Independent Chairman
Robert R. Grusky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTONATION, INC.70.25%8 508
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.51%18 190
D'IETEREN GROUP96.90%8 352
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.59.66%7 617
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.22.90%3 464
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED18.81%2 962