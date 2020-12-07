AutoNation : Donates $20,000 to Phoenix Children's Hospital

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, presented a $20,000 check to Phoenix Children's Hospital at AutoNation Toyota Tempe on Thursday, December 3. Funds were raised through AutoNation's cash register charity program and the support of the community and Associates at AutoNation stores in Arizona. With a donation program in place at all point of purchase terminals, Customers make donations to the charity by adding an amount to their credit card, 100% of which goes directly to the charity.

According to Neil Underwood, General Manager of AutoNation Toyota Tempe, "AutoNation is so proud to support the critical work of the Phoenix Children's Hospital. We were honored to be the Pace Car Sponsor of the Virtual 5K and help the hospital raise more than $162,000!"

AutoNation's Arizona Market President Matt Brown added, "I'm very proud of the leadership role that AutoNation plays in the local community. Customers and Associates have been generous in donating and uniting for a common cause—to drive out cancer."

AutoNation has a long track record of supporting communities, most notably through its DRV PNK Mission which has raised almost $26 Million to support cancer research and treatment.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com , investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About Phoenix Children's:

Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years, Phoenix Children's Hospital has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

