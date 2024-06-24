On June 19, 2024, AutoNation, Inc. ("AutoNation") was notified by CDK Global ("CDK"), a third-party provider of information systems, that it was experiencing a cyber incident impacting its systems, including the systems necessary to support our dealer management system ("DMS"), which supports our dealership operations, including our sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions. We immediately took precautionary containment steps to protect our systems and data, implemented business continuity plans, and commenced a review of the potential impact of the incident, which efforts are ongoing. While the outages of CDK's systems and our DMS have been disruptive and adversely impacted our business, all of our locations remain open, and we are continuing to sell, service, and buy vehicles, and otherwise serve our customers, through manual and alternative means and processes, albeit with lower productivity. We are in regular communication with CDK regarding the incident and the related system outages and continue to take steps to minimize any potential impact on our business and our customers. As the incident is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident is not yet known.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the scope, nature and impact of any cyber incident on our business and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our assessment of the CDK cyber incident is ongoing; our ability to mitigate the impact on our business and operations resulting from such incident; as well as other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 349 new vehicle franchises from 252 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.