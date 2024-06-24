Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 19, 2024, AutoNation, Inc. ("AutoNation") was notified by CDK Global ("CDK"), a third-party provider of information systems, that it was experiencing a cyber incident impacting its systems, including the systems necessary to support our dealer management system ("DMS"), which supports our dealership operations, including our sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions. We immediately took precautionary containment steps to protect our systems and data, implemented business continuity plans, and commenced a review of the potential impact of the incident, which efforts are ongoing. While the outages of CDK's systems and our DMS have been disruptive and adversely impacted our business, all of our locations remain open, and we are continuing to sell, service, and buy vehicles, and otherwise serve our customers, through manual and alternative means and processes, albeit with lower productivity. We are in regular communication with CDK regarding the incident and the related system outages and continue to take steps to minimize any potential impact on our business and our customers. As the incident is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident is not yet known.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS