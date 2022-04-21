AutoNation : Q1 2022

AUTONATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

The Company may from time to time publicly disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as disclosed in the tables below. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are set forth in the tables below. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)

From continuing operations, as reported

Discontinued operations, net of income taxes As reported

Gain on equity investment

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

2022

$

477.8

-

Adjusted

$

477.8

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. Income Tax Provision(2) 2021 2022 $ 317.3 $ 115.7 (7.5) -$ 309.8 $ 115.7

(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.

(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

Three Months Ended March 31,Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

77.8

24.2%

24.5%

$

362.1

$

239.5

- 362.1

(0.1) 239.4

$

5.78

$

2.85

(1.8)

-

(5.7)

$

-$

(0.07)

$

76.0

24.2%

24.5%

$

362.1

$

233.7

$

5.78

$

2.79