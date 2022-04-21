Log in
    AN   US05329W1027

AUTONATION, INC.

(AN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 08:02:03 am EDT
106.89 USD   +1.21%
08:06aAutoNation Q1 Earnings More Than Double, Revenue Rises; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
07:48aAUTONATION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:45aAUTONATION : Q1 2022
PU
AutoNation : Q1 2022

04/21/2022 | 07:45am EDT
AUTONATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

The Company may from time to time publicly disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as disclosed in the tables below. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are set forth in the tables below. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)

From continuing operations, as reported

Discontinued operations, net of income taxes As reported

Gain on equity investment

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

2022

$

477.8

-

Adjusted

$

477.8

  • (1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

    Income Tax Provision(2)

    2021

    2022

    $

    317.3

    $

    115.7

    (7.5)

    -$

    309.8

    $

    115.7

  • (2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.

  • (3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

Three Months Ended March 31,Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

77.8

24.2%

24.5%

$

362.1

$

239.5

- 362.1

(0.1) 239.4

$

5.78

$

2.85

(1.8)

-

(5.7)

$

-$

(0.07)

$

76.0

24.2%

24.5%

$

362.1

$

233.7

$

5.78

$

2.79

Disclaimer

AutoNation Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 569 M - -
Net income 2022 1 287 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 481 M 6 481 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart AUTONATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
AutoNation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 105,61 $
Average target price 146,10 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Thomas Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rick L. Burdick Independent Chairman
Robert R. Grusky Independent Director
David B. Edelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTONATION, INC.-9.62%6 481
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.24%16 241
D'IETEREN GROUP-10.78%8 861
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-5.33%7 794
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-6.38%3 750
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-10.56%2 805