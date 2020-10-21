Log in
AutoNation : Q3 2020

10/21/2020

AUTONATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

The Company may from time to time publicly disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items as disclosed in the financial tables below. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

As reported

$

182.6

$

99.5

$

2.05

$

1.10

Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

0.5

$

-

$

0.01

From continuing operations, as reported

$

971.5

$

887.4

$

271.7

$

193.5

$

243.5

$

137.1

$

60.9

$

37.1

25.0%

27.1%

$

182.6

$

100.0

$

2.05

$

1.11

Unrealized loss on equity investment

2.0

-

0.5

-

1.5

-

$

0.02

$

-

ACP inventory valuation adjustment

20.6

-

20.6

-

20.6

-

5.0

-

15.6

-

$

0.18

$

-

SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business(4)

2.9

-

2.9

-

0.7

-

2.2

-

$

0.02

$

-

Other costs associated with exit of ACP business(5)

13.0

-

13.0

-

3.1

-

9.9

-

$

0.11

$

-

Executive separation costs

-

11.0

-

11.0

-

0.8

-

10.2

$

-

$

0.11

Asset impairments and net gains on store/property dispositions

-

(5.2)

-

(5.2)

-

(1.3)

-

(3.9)

$

-

$

(0.04)

Adjusted

$

992.1

$

887.4

$

308.2

$

199.3

$

282.0

$

142.9

$

70.2

$

36.6

24.9%

25.6%

$

211.8

$

106.3

$

2.38

$

1.18

Three Months Ended September, 30

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross

SG&A

Profit (%)(6)

2020

2019

2020

2019

As reported

$

641.4

$

653.8

66.0

73.7

Excluding SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business

2.9

-

Excluding executive separation costs

-

11.0

Adjusted

$

638.5

$

642.8

64.4

72.4

Three Months Ended September, 30

Three Months Ended September, 30

Same Store Gross Profit

Same Store Parts and Service Gross Profit

2020

2019

$ Variance

% Variance

2020

2019

$

Variance

% Variance

As reported

$

971.9

$

878.9

$

93.0

10.6

$

375.6

$

403.1

$

(27.5)

(6.8)

ACP inventory valuation adjustment

20.6

-

20.6

-

Adjusted

$

992.5

$

878.9

$

113.6

12.9

$

396.2

$

403.1

$

(6.9)

(1.7)

  1. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.
  2. Tax benefit/expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.
  3. Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
  4. Includes $2.1 million related to accelerated amortization and $0.8 million related to involuntary termination benefits.
  5. Includes $7.3 million related to contract termination charges, $2.9 million related to accelerated depreciation, and $2.8 million related to asset impairments.
  6. Both numerator and denominator are adjusted, as applicable.

AUTONATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

As reported

$

230.1

$

292.3

$

2.59

$

3.23

Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

0.2

0.8

$

-

$

0.01

From continuing operations, as reported

$

2,579.7

$

2,627.4

$

253.8

$

587.8

$

348.8

$

401.4

$

118.5

$

108.3

34.0%

27.0%

$

230.3

$

293.1

$

2.59

$

3.24

Unrealized gain on equity investment

(212.7)

-

(53.7)

-

(159.0)

-

$

(1.79)

$

-

ACP inventory valuation adjustment

20.6

-

20.6

-

20.6

-

5.0

-

15.6

-

$

0.18

$

-

SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business(4)

2.9

-

2.9

-

0.7

-

2.2

-

$

0.02

$

-

Other costs associated with exit of ACP business(5)

13.0

-

13.0

-

3.1

-

9.9

-

$

0.11

$

-

Executive separation costs

5.5

11.0

5.5

11.0

1.0

0.8

4.5

10.2

$

0.05

$

0.11

Goodwill and franchise rights impairment

375.8

9.6

375.8

9.6

67.4

2.3

308.4

7.3

$

3.47

$

0.08

Asset impairments and net gains on store/property dispositions

8.4

(13.5)

8.4

(13.5)

2.2

(3.3)

6.2

(10.2)

$

0.07

$

(0.11)

Adjusted

$

2,600.3

$

2,627.4

$

680.0

$

594.9

$

562.3

$

408.5

$

144.2

$

108.1

25.6%

26.5%

$

418.1

$

300.4

$

4.70

$

3.32

  1. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.
  2. Tax benefit/expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.
  3. Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
  4. Includes $2.1 million related to accelerated amortization and $0.8 million related to involuntary termination benefits.
  5. Includes $7.3 million related to contract termination charges, $2.9 million related to accelerated depreciation, and $2.8 million related to asset impairments.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

AutoNation Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

