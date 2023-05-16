AutoNation names Thomas Szlosek as CFO

Szlosek will move from medical product maker Avantor Inc, where he is currently finance chief.

AutoNation's current CFO Joe Lower will transition to a newly created role where he will oversee all business transformation initiatives.

"I now have the opportunity to take a leading role in many of our business transformation projects," Lower said.

In its most recent quarter, the car retailer missed Wall Street estimates as higher new vehicle and after-sales demand was offset by weakness in used vehicle and customer financial service businesses.

