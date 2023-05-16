Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AutoNation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AN   US05329W1027

AUTONATION, INC.

(AN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04:21 2023-05-16 am EDT
130.42 USD   -2.09%
09:50aAutoNation names Thomas Szlosek as CFO
RE
09:10aAutoNation Names Avantor's Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer
MT
08:31aAutoNation Hires Thomas Szlosek as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

AutoNation names Thomas Szlosek as CFO

05/16/2023 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vehicles for sale are pictured on the lot at AutoNation Toyota dealership in Cerritos

(Reuters) - AutoNation Inc named Thomas Szlosek as its chief financial officer, effective on or about Aug. 7, the auto retailer said on Tuesday.

Szlosek will move from medical product maker Avantor Inc, where he is currently finance chief.

AutoNation's current CFO Joe Lower will transition to a newly created role where he will oversee all business transformation initiatives.

"I now have the opportunity to take a leading role in many of our business transformation projects," Lower said.

In its most recent quarter, the car retailer missed Wall Street estimates as higher new vehicle and after-sales demand was offset by weakness in used vehicle and customer financial service businesses.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTONATION, INC. -1.94% 130.62 Delayed Quote.24.14%
AVANTOR, INC. -1.15% 20.135 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
All news about AUTONATION, INC.
09:50aAutoNation names Thomas Szlosek as CFO
RE
09:10aAutoNation Names Avantor's Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer
MT
08:31aAutoNation Hires Thomas Szlosek as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
PR
05/10Insider Sell: Autonation
MT
05/09AutoNation Certified as a J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Dealer of Excellence with Record-Breakin..
PR
05/01Autonation, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01AutoNation Hires Richard Lennox as New CMO
PR
05/01AutoNation, Inc. Announces Richard Lennox as New Chief Marketing Officer, Effective May..
CI
04/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on AutoNation to $144 From $135, Maintains Equal-Weigh..
MT
04/20Autonation, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTONATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26 185 M - -
Net income 2023 1 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 075 M 6 075 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 23 600
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart AUTONATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
AutoNation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 133,20 $
Average target price 159,90 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Thomas Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rick L. Burdick Independent Chairman
Robert R. Grusky Independent Director
David B. Edelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTONATION, INC.24.14%6 075
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.33%10 637
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.21.93%9 672
D'IETEREN GROUP-7.48%9 574
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.12.73%4 351
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.2.01%2 931
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer