    AN

AUTONATION, INC.

(AN)
AutoNation : Q1 2021

04/20/2021 | 07:38am EDT
AUTONATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

The Company may from time to time publicly disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items as disclosed in the financial tables below. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31,

Income (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Before

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per

Operating Income (Loss)

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)(1)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income (Loss)

Share(2)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020(3)

As reported

$

239.4

$

(232.3)

$

2.85

$

(2.58)

Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

0.1

0.1

$

-

$

-

From continuing operations, as reported

$

336.9

$

(219.3)

$

317.3

$

(271.2)

$

77.8

$

(39.0)

24.5%

14.4%

239.5

(232.2)

$

2.85

$

(2.58)

Gain on equity investment

-

-

(7.5)

-

(1.8)

-

(5.7)

-

$

(0.07)

$

-

Goodwill and franchise rights impairment

-

375.8

-

375.8

-

67.4

-

308.4

$

-

$

3.42

Asset impairments and net gains on store/property dispositions

-

8.4

-

8.4

-

2.2

-

6.2

$

-

$

0.07

Adjusted

$

336.9

$

164.9

$

309.8

$

113.0

$

76.0

$

30.6

24.5%

27.1%

$

233.8

$

82.4

$

2.79

$

0.91

  1. Tax expense (benefit) is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.
  2. Diluted earnings (loss) per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
  3. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the calculations of adjustment items and "adjusted" diluted earnings per share include the impact of dilutive potential common shares. These equity instruments were excluded from the calculation of "as reported" amounts in accordance with GAAP as they would be antidilutive due to the net loss reported in the period.

4/19/2021, 1:47 PM

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Q121.xlsx

Page 5

Disclaimer

AutoNation Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
