AutoNation : Q1 2021

AUTONATION, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

The Company may from time to time publicly disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items as disclosed in the financial tables below. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Operating Income (Loss) Income Taxes Income Tax Provision (Benefit)(1) Effective Tax Rate Net Income (Loss) Share(2) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020(3) As reported $ 239.4 $ (232.3) $ 2.85 $ (2.58) Discontinued operations, net of income taxes 0.1 0.1 $ - $ - From continuing operations, as reported $ 336.9 $ (219.3) $ 317.3 $ (271.2) $ 77.8 $ (39.0) 24.5% 14.4% 239.5 (232.2) $ 2.85 $ (2.58) Gain on equity investment - - (7.5) - (1.8) - (5.7) - $ (0.07) $ - Goodwill and franchise rights impairment - 375.8 - 375.8 - 67.4 - 308.4 $ - $ 3.42 Asset impairments and net gains on store/property dispositions - 8.4 - 8.4 - 2.2 - 6.2 $ - $ 0.07 Adjusted $ 336.9 $ 164.9 $ 309.8 $ 113.0 $ 76.0 $ 30.6 24.5% 27.1% $ 233.8 $ 82.4 $ 2.79 $ 0.91