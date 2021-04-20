AutoNation : Q1 2021

AUTONATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions, except per share data)
The Company may from time to time publicly disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items as disclosed in the financial tables below. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) from Continuing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operations Before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per
|
|
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
|
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)(1)
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
Share(2)
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020(3)
|
As reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
239.4
|
$
|
(232.3)
|
$
|
2.85
|
$
|
|
(2.58)
|
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
|
-
|
From continuing operations, as reported
|
$
|
336.9
|
$
|
(219.3)
|
$
|
317.3
|
$
|
|
(271.2)
|
$
|
77.8
|
$
|
(39.0)
|
24.5%
|
14.4%
|
|
239.5
|
|
(232.2)
|
$
|
2.85
|
$
|
|
(2.58)
|
Gain on equity investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7.5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5.7)
|
|
-
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
|
-
|
Goodwill and franchise rights impairment
|
|
-
|
|
375.8
|
|
-
|
|
|
375.8
|
|
-
|
|
67.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
308.4
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
|
3.42
|
Asset impairments and net gains on store/property dispositions
|
|
-
|
|
8.4
|
|
-
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
-
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
6.2
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
$
|
336.9
|
$
|
164.9
|
$
|
309.8
|
$
|
|
113.0
|
$
|
76.0
|
$
|
30.6
|
24.5%
|
27.1%
|
$
|
233.8
|
$
|
82.4
|
$
|
2.79
|
$
|
|
0.91
-
Tax expense (benefit) is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.
-
Diluted earnings (loss) per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
-
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the calculations of adjustment items and "adjusted" diluted earnings per share include the impact of dilutive potential common shares. These equity instruments were excluded from the calculation of "as reported" amounts in accordance with GAAP as they would be antidilutive due to the net loss reported in the period.
