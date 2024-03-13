1 GROUP STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDERS
Group structure
Autoneum Holding Ltd is a company incorporated under Swiss law, with its registered offices in Winterthur. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities code 12748036, ISIN CH0127480363, symbol AUTN). Market capitalization as of December 31, 2023 was CHF 790.4 million.
Autoneum Group consists of the four Business Groups Europe, North America, Asia and SAMEA (South America, Middle East and Africa), the Group Finance department and those corporate functions that report directly to the CEO. It includes all companies controlled by Autoneum Holding Ltd. Within the framework of internal regulations, the Business Groups are responsible for the profitability of each individual company with the exception of those business activities and companies that report directly to the CEO. Each Business Group has been established for a clearly defined and demarcated specific market region. Each of these Business Groups conducts its business within the framework of the Organizational Regulations1 and under the leadership of the Business Group Head, who reports directly to the CEO of the Autoneum Group. The segment reporting information can be found on pages 118-120.
The Group Finance department and those corporate functions that report directly to the CEO support the CEO, the Business Group Heads and the Board of Directors in their management and supervisory functions, and are responsible for the activities outside the Business Groups, such as management of holding companies and pension funds. Subsidiary companies are founded based on legal, business and financial considerations. Basically, one person (Head of Legal Unit) is appointed for each company and is responsible for local financial management as well as for compliance with national laws and regulations and internal guidelines. Companies with participation of further shareholders are principally managed as described above, however taking into consideration the respective agreements.
50 companies worldwide belonged to the Autoneum Group as of December 31, 2023. An overview on subsidiaries comprising the names, domiciles and share capital of the subsidiaries and the voting rights held by the Autoneum Group can be found on page 149. The management organization of the Autoneum Group is independent of the legal structure of the Group and the individual companies.
Significant shareholders
As of December 31, 2023 it was known that the following shareholders held 3% or more of all voting rights in the Company:
- Artemis Beteiligungen I AG, Hergiswil, Switzerland; and PCS Holding AG, Frauenfeld, Switzerland (lock-up group): 38.49%
- Martin and Rosmarie Ebner via Anna Holding AG, Wilen, Switzerland: 5.6%
- Martin Haefner, Erlenbach, Switzerland: 3.09%
All notifications of shareholders with 3% or more of all voting rights in the Company have been reported to the Disclosure Office of the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with Art. 120f of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FMIA) and published via its electronic publication platform on www.serag.com/en/ resources/notifications-marketparticipants/significant-shareholders.html#/, where further details can also be found.
As of December 31, 2023 Autoneum Holding Ltd held 0.78% of the share capital (45 620 shares).
1 www.autoneum.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance
Autoneum Annual Report 2023 Corporate Governance
ORGANIZATION
As of December 31, 2023
Autoneum Holding Ltd
Board of Directors
Autoneum Group
Eelco Spoelder
CEO 1
Group Finance
Business Group
Business Group
Business Group
Business Group
Bernhard Wiehl
Europe
North America
Asia
SAMEA
CFO
Daniel Bentele 2
Greg Sibley
Andreas Kolf
Fausto Bigi
1Since March 27, 2023, previously Matthias Holzammer
2Since July 1, 2023, previously Dr Alexandra Bendler
Cross-holdings
The Company has no information about crossholdings of capital or voting shares exceeding the limit of 5% on both sides.
2 CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Share capital
On December 31, 2023 the share capital of Autoneum Holding Ltd totaled CHF 292 022.65. It was divided into 5 840 453 fully paid-up registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. The shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities code 12748036, ISIN CH0127480363, symbol AUTN).
Capital Band
The Board of Directors is authorized, until April 9, 2024, to increase at any time the Company's share capital up to a maximum of CHF 350 427.20 by way of issue of up to 1 168 091 fully paid-up new shares of CHF 0.05 nominal value each, for the purpose of refinancing the acquisition of the automotive business of the Borgers Group announced by the Company on January 9, 2023. The Board of Directors shall determine the number of shares, the issue price, the form of payment required for subscription, the date of issue, the conditions for exercising subscription rights and the commencement of dividend entitlement. The Board of Directors may issue new shares which are underwritten by a bank or other third party and subsequently offered to existing shareholders. The shareholders' subscription rights are preserved. The Board of Directors may allow subscription rights that have not been exercised to lapse or place them or the shares for which subscription rights have been granted but not exercised at market conditions or otherwise use them in the interest of the Company.The subscription and acquisition of new shares as well as any subsequent transfer of the shares shall be subject to the restrictions of §4 of the Articles of Association1.
With the capital increase executed in September 2023, 1 168 090 additional registered shares have been created out of the Capital Band with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. Please also refer to the media releases dated September 14, 2023, September 27, 2023 and September 28, 20232.
Conditional capital upon issuance of convertible and or option bonds or granting of (listed) shareholder options
The share capital may be increased by issuing up to 700 000 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each, totaling to a maximum amount of CHF 35 000.00 or 11.99%, through voluntary or mandatory exercising of conversion and|or option rights granted in connection with the issuance of bonds or other financial instruments of the Company or one of its group companies on national or international capital markets, and|or by exercising option rights granted to the shareholders. In the case of the issuance of bonds or other financial instruments to which conversion and/or option rights are linked, the shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. The respective holders of conversion and|or option rights are entitled to subscribe for the new shares. The conversion and|or option rights conditions are determined by the Board of Directors.
The acquisition of shares through the voluntary or mandatory exercising of conversion and|or option rights as well as any subsequent transfer of the shares shall be subject to the restrictions set out in §4 of the Articles of Association1.
The Board of Directors is authorized, when issuing bonds or other financial instruments to which conversion and|or option rights are linked, to limit or withdraw the shareholders' preferential subscription rights
(1) if such instruments are issued for the purpose of financing or refinancing the acquisition of companies,
- www.autoneum.com/de/medien/medienmitteilungen/#_tab-ad-hoc-de
parts of companies, shareholdings or investments or (2) if such instruments are issued (i) on national or international capital markets or (ii) to one or more financial investors. If the preferential subscription right is restricted or withdrawn by resolution of the Board of Directors, the following shall apply: The instruments shall be issued at the respective market conditions and new shares shall be issued at the conditions of the respective financial instrument. Conversion rights may be exercisable for up to 10 years and option rights for up to 7 years from the date of the relevant emission. The issuance of new shares upon voluntary or mandatory exercise of conversion and|or option rights shall be made at conditions that take into account the market price of the shares and|or comparable instruments at the time of issuance of the relevant financial instrument.
Conditional capital upon issuance of shares to employees
The share capital may be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 12 500.00 or 4.28% by issuing up to 250 000 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each by issuing shares to employees of the Company and its group companies. The subscription right as well as the preferential subscription right of the shareholders of the Company are excluded. The issue of shares or subscription rights thereto to employees are made in accordance with one or more regulations to be issued by the Board of Directors and taking into account the performance, functions, levels of responsibility and profitability criteria, subject to §24 of the Articles of Association1. Shares or subscription rights thereto may be issued to employees at a price below the market price.
The acquisition of shares in the context of employee participation and any subsequent transfer of the shares shall be subject to the restrictions of §4 of the Articles of Association1.
Changes in share capital
At its founding on December 2, 2010 the share capital of Autoneum Holding Ltd. amounted to CHF 233 618.15 and was divided in 4 672 363 fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. With the capital increase out of the capital band, executed in September 2023 (please also see page 78), an additional 1 168 090 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 have been created. Please also refer to the media releases dated September 14, 2023, September 27, 2023 and September 28, 20232. As a consequence, on December 31, 2023 the share capital amounts to
CHF 292 022.65, divided in 5 840 453 fully paid-in registered shares at a par value of CHF 0.05 each.
The General Meeting of March 22, 2011 adopted a contingent share capital of CHF 35 000 (see page 78) and a contingent share capital of CHF 12 500 (see above).
Participation and dividend-right certificates
Autoneum Holding Ltd has issued neither participation certificates nor dividend right certificates.
Shares
Autoneum Holding Ltd has issued 5 840 453 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each. Each registered share is entitled to dividends and entitles the holder to one vote at General Meetings of Autoneum Holding Ltd shareholders. The Board of Directors maintains a share register in which the owners and usufructuaries are registered with name/company name and address with the following conditions. Only those persons listed in the share register will be recognized as company shareholders or usufructuaries. Any changes of name or address must be communicated to the Company. Those who acquire registered shares must make written application for entry in the share register. The Company can refuse such entry to parties who do not expressly declare that they have acquired and will hold these registered shares in their own names and for their own account. If persons fail to expressly
declare in their registration applications that they hold the shares for their own account ("nominees"), the Board of Directors shall enter such persons in the share register with the right to vote, provided that the nominee has entered into an agreement with the Company concerning his or her status, and further provided that the nominee is subject to a recognized bank or financial market supervision. After hearing the registered shareholder or nominee, the Board of Directors may cancel any registration in the share register made based on incorrect information with retroactive effect as of the date of registration. The relevant shareholder or nominee must be informed immediately of the cancellation. The Board of Directors regulates the details and issues the instructions necessary for compliance with the provisions set forth above. In special cases, the Board of Directors may grant exemptions from the rule concerning nominees and may delegate its duties.
The Company only recognizes one proxy per share. Voting rights and associated rights may only be exercised in relation to the Company by a shareholder, usufructuary or nominee entered in the share register as having the right to vote.
The registered shares of Autoneum Holding Ltd are issued in the form of securities and registered as bookentry securities (in the sense of the BookEntry Securities Act) at SIX SIS Ltd. Bookentry securities with underlying shares of the Company may not be transferred by way of assignment. Security interests for these bookentry securities cannot be granted by means of assignment. The Company is entitled to convert at any time and without the approval of shareholders shares issued in the form of uncertificated securities into individual share certificates or global share certificates. Shareholders are not entitled to have shares issued in one particular form transformed into another form. Any shareholder is, however, entitled to request at any time that the Company issues a certificate stating the number of shares registered in his or her name.
Restrictions on share transfers and nominee registrations
Those persons entered in the shareholders' register are recognized as voting shareholders. Autoneum shares can be bought and sold without any restrictions. In accordance with §4 of the Articles of Association 1, entry in the register of shareholders can be denied in the absence of an explicit declaration that the shares are held in the applicant's own name and for the applicant's own account. There are no other registration restrictions.
Shares held in a fiduciary capacity are not principally entered in the shareholders' register. However, as an exception to this rule, a nominee is entered in the register if the nominee in question has concluded a nominee agreement with Autoneum and is subject to a recognized bank or financial supervisory author- ity. The nominee exercises voting rights at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. At the request of Autoneum Holding Ltd, the nominee is obliged to disclose the name of the person on whose behalf it holds shares.
In order to cancel the restrictions of share transfers, the majority of the votes submitted is required without taking into account abstentions.
Convertible bonds and options
Autoneum Holding Ltd has no convertible bonds or options outstanding.
Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share
Based on the Group's net result, the Board of Directors proposes at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 9, 2024 a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share for the financial year 2023 (for the financial year 2022: no dividend). This distribution would amount to around CHF 14,6 million or around 30% of the net result attributable to the shareholders of Autoneum Holding Ltd.
3 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The composition, general rights, duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd are pursuant to the Swiss Code of Obligations and the Autoneum Holding Ltd Articles of Association1, Organizational Regulations1 and Board Committee Regulations1.
Board membership
Pursuant to the Articles of Association1, the Board of Directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd consists of no fewer than three and no more than nine members. As of December 31, 2023 the Board of Directors comprised six members, none of whom performed executive duties. The functions of Chairman of the Board and CEO are separated in order to ensure a good balance between the Company management and supervisory bodies.
Independence of non-executive members
The Board of Directors consists of nonexecutive members, and none of the members has exercised any operational activities for Autoneum in the three financial years preceding the reporting period. The members of the Board of Directors and the companies represented by them do not have any significant business relationships with companies of the Autoneum Group (but see page 147).
Permissible activities outside the Autoneum Group
According to §20 of the Articles of Association1, no member of the Board of Directors may assume more than 15 additional mandates and no more than five of these may be held with listed companies. This restriction does not apply to (a) mandates held with companies that control or are controlled by Autoneum Holding Ltd; (b) mandates assumed by a member of the Board of Directors by order of Autoneum Holding Ltd or companies under its control; (c) mandates held with companies that do not qualify as companies within the meaning of Art. 727, para. 1, clause 2 of the Swiss Code of Obligations; (d) mandates held with nonprofit organizations and foundations as well as pension funds. The number of mandates pursuant to
(c) and (d) is limited to a total of 20.
Mandates held with various legal entities that are under joint control or controlled by the same beneficial owner count as one mandate. Mandates held with the supreme management or administrative body of a legal entity that is required to be registered in the commercial register or an equivalent register abroad count as mandates.
Election and term of office and principles of the election procedure
The Chairman and the other members of the Board are elected individually by the General Meeting and for a one-year term of office, running from one Annual General Meeting to the next.
Board members can be reelected. They retire at the Annual General Meeting following their 70th birthday, unless the Board of Directors has lifted the age limit in individual cases. For Michael Pieper, the Board
of Directors has made this limit void and proposed him to the shareholders for reelection in view of his outstanding personal commitment and significant shareholding in the Company, which is obviously supporting the further development of Autoneum.
Nominations for election to the Board of Directors are made with due regard for the balanced composition of this body, taking industrial and international management experience and specialist knowledge into account.
Internal organization
The Board of Directors is responsible for the business strategy and the overall management of the Autoneum Group and Group companies. It exercises a supervisory function over the persons who have been entrusted with the business management.
The Board of Directors is responsible for all transactions that are not explicitly reserved for the General Meeting or other bodies according to the law, the Articles of Association1 and the Organizational Regulations 1. It prepares the Annual General Meeting and makes the necessary arrangements for implementing resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors has the following decision--making authority:
- composition of the business portfolio and strategic direction of the Group;
- definition of the Group structure;
- appointment and dismissal of the members of the Group Executive Board;
-
definition of the authority and duties of the Chairman and the committees of the Board of Directors as
well as the CEO and CFO of the Autoneum Group and the Business Group Heads;
- organization of accounting, financial control and financial planning;
-
approval of strategic and financial planning, the budget and the Annual Report with business review,
financial statements, consolidated financial statements and RemunerationReport;
-
principles of financial and investment policy, Corporate Responsibility incl. personnel and social
policy, management and communications;
- signature regulations and allocation of authority of Autoneum Holding Ltd;
- principles of internal audit;
- principles of compliance management systems;
- decisions on investment projects involving expenditure in excess of CHF 10 million;
- issuance of bonds and other significant financial market transactions;
- incorporation, purchase, sale and liquidation of subsidiaries.
The Board of Directors comprises the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and the other members. The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the members of the Compensation Committee are elected for a one-year term of office by the Annual General Meeting. Apart from this, the Board of Directors is self--constituting. The Board of Directors appoints a secretary who does not need to be a member of the Board of Directors. The Vice Chairman deputizes for the Chairman in his absence. The Board of Directors has a quorum if the majority of members are present or if the Board members are able to communicate with each other by telephone, videoconference, internet or other electronic means. Mot ions of the Board of Directors are approved by a simple majority of the votes of the members present. In the case of a tie, the Chairman has the casting vote.
In 2023, five regular meetings of the Board of Directors took place, lasting between four and a quarter to five and three-quarter hours. The meetings were held physically. One of these five meetings was held in a plant abroad, combined with a plant visit. The attendance rate was 90.5%. In addition, there were
four videoconferences held with a duration of up to one hour. The agendas for the Board meetings are drawn up by the Chairman. Any member of the Board can also propose items for inclusion on the agen- da. Board meetings are generally also attended by the CEO and the CFO, while the other members of the Group Executive Board attend as necessary regarding business matters concerning them. They give an overview of the results, outlook and budget of their operating units, and present those projects requiring the approval of the Board of Directors. Over the course of 2023, no external consultants were present at meetings of the Board of Directors.
Once a year, the Board of Directors reviews its performance, internal working methods and cooperation with the Group Executive Board. This takes the form of a self-assessment and includes an assessment of the state of information of Board members with regard to the Group and its business development.
Should there be a conflict of interest in the course of making decisions on business matters and items on the agenda, the respective Board member must stand aside prior to discussion of the matter in question and abstain from voting when passing a resolution.
Committees
Besides the Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors appoints an Audit, a Nomination and a Strategy and Sustainability Committee from among its members in order to assist it in its duties. The committees are fundamentally advisory and preparatory bodies and have no decision-making powers; resolutions are passed by the Board as a whole. Each committee has reference to Board Committee Regulations1 specifying its tasks and responsibilities. The members of the Compensation Committee are elected by the Annual General Meeting. The Chairman and members of the other committees are elected by the Board of Directors. The committees meet regularly to develop recommendations for the Board of Directors and to prepare minutes of their meetings.
The Audit Committee currently consists of three members of the Board. Its Chairwoman is Liane Hirner (as of March 23, 2023); the other members are Hans-Peter Schwald and Oliver Streuli (since March 23, 2023). Until March 23, 2023 Rainer Schmückle was member and chairman of the Audit committee. In the 2023 financial year, none of the members of the Audit Committee performed executive duties.
The Chairman is elected for one year. The Audit Committee meets at least twice each financial year. The meetings are usually also attended by the Head of Internal Audit, representatives of the statutory and Group auditor, the CEO and the CFO, and other members of the Group Executive Board and management as appropriate.
The main duties of the Audit Committee are:
- elaborating principles for external and internal audits for submission to the Board of Directors, and providing information on their implementation;
- assessing the work of the external and internal auditors as well as their mutual cooperation and reporting to the Board of Directors on compliance with legal and regulatory requirements incl. those in connection with conflict minerals and child work;
- assessing the reports submitted by the statutory auditors as well as the invoiced costs;
- overall supervision of risk management and acceptance of the Risk Report to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board;
- assessment of the external audit on the non-financial reporting;
- assisting the Board of Directors in nominating the statutory auditors and the Group auditors for
submission to the Annual General Meeting;
Board of Directors
Hans-Peter Schwald
Chairman
Michael Pieper
Oliver Streuli
Board member
Board member
