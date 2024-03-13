1 GROUP STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDERS

Group structure

Autoneum Holding Ltd is a company incorporated under Swiss law, with its registered offices in Winterthur. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities code 12748036, ISIN CH0127480363, symbol AUTN). Market capitalization as of December 31, 2023 was CHF 790.4 million.

Autoneum Group consists of the four Business Groups Europe, North America, Asia and SAMEA (South America, Middle East and Africa), the Group Finance department and those corporate functions that report directly to the CEO. It includes all companies controlled by Autoneum Holding Ltd. Within the framework of internal regulations, the Business Groups are responsible for the profitability of each individual company with the exception of those business activities and companies that report directly to the CEO. Each Business Group has been established for a clearly defined and demarcated specific market region. Each of these Business Groups conducts its business within the framework of the Organizational Regulations1 and under the leadership of the Business Group Head, who reports directly to the CEO of the Autoneum Group. The segment reporting information can be found on pages 118-120.

The Group Finance department and those corporate functions that report directly to the CEO support the CEO, the Business Group Heads and the Board of Directors in their management and supervisory functions, and are responsible for the activities outside the Business Groups, such as management of holding companies and pension funds. Subsidiary companies are founded based on legal, business and financial considerations. Basically, one person (Head of Legal Unit) is appointed for each company and is responsible for local financial management as well as for compliance with national laws and regulations and internal guidelines. Companies with participation of further shareholders are principally managed as described above, however taking into consideration the respective agreements.

50 companies worldwide belonged to the Autoneum Group as of December 31, 2023. An overview on subsidiaries comprising the names, domiciles and share capital of the subsidiaries and the voting rights held by the Autoneum Group can be found on page 149. The management organization of the Autoneum Group is independent of the legal structure of the Group and the individual companies.

Significant shareholders

As of December 31, 2023 it was known that the following shareholders held 3% or more of all voting rights in the Company:

Artemis Beteiligungen I AG, Hergiswil, Switzerland; and PCS Holding AG, Frauenfeld, Switzerland (lock-up group): 38.49%

(lock-up group): 38.49% Martin and Rosmarie Ebner via Anna Holding AG, Wilen, Switzerland: 5.6%

Martin Haefner, Erlenbach, Switzerland: 3.09%

All notifications of shareholders with 3% or more of all voting rights in the Company have been reported to the Disclosure Office of the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with Art. 120f of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FMIA) and published via its electronic publication platform on www.serag­.com/en/ resources/notifications-­marketparticipants/significant­-­shareholders.html#/, where further details can also be found.

As of December 31, 2023 Autoneum Holding Ltd held 0.78% of the share capital (45 620 shares).

1 www.autoneum.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance