Foreword

Dear Reader,

The automotive industry picked up speed again in the 2023 financial year after three challenging years. With sustainability as an important pillar of Autoneum's strategy, growth must go hand in hand with corporate responsibility. In 2023, we continued to make measurable progress in the areas of environment, social, governance, human rights and compli- ance. By joining the world's largest initiative for sustainable business - the UN Global Compact - Autoneum is also underlining its commitment to sustainable corporate development at its locations worldwide.

The acquisition of Borgers Automotive, which was completed on April 1, 2023, marked a milestone in Autoneum's history. With the takeover, Autoneum acquired important expertise in fully recyclable processes and significantly expanded

its value chain in sustainable technologies and lightweight acoustic and thermal management for vehicles.

The wheel arch liners and truck liners part families and the Propylat technology from Borgers perfectly complement Autoneum's sustainable product offering. As a result, Autoneum launched its new sustainability label Autoneum Blue in 2023, which combines the use of recycled materials with marine conservation and social responsibility. Autoneum Blue is a continuation of LABEL blue by Borgers. The sustainable, textile and lightweight Propylat technology contributes to the reduction of both interior and exterior vehicle noise and to a significant reduction in waste thanks to its complete vertical integration.

The takeover of a company involves the important task of integrating two cultures, including in terms of standardized reporting. One of the first measures in the integration process was the definition of uniform production indicators