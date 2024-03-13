Corporate
Responsibility
Report 2023
Highlights
Validation of the ambitious
Gold medal
in the
2023 EcoVadis
science-based emission reduction targets
sustainability rating
TABLE OF CONTENTS
02
Introduction
Net zero
Highlights 2023
emissions
target
Foreword
About Autoneum
11
Corporate Responsibility framework
in the
Polestar 0 project
16 Sustainable products & production processes Materials & Innovation of resource-efficientproducts Noise reduction of vehicles
Product weight reduction
Environmental compliance168 Energy/Emissions
Water & effluents Waste
Launch of sustainability label Autoneum Blue.
87 community engagement projects
realized worldwide
74%of plants certified
according to
the international standard for energy management systems
28 Fair & attractive workplace Employee engagement Training and education Diversity & equal opportunity Occupational health & safety
36 Good corporate citizenship Anti-corruption& Anti-competitivebehavior Socioeconomic compliance Child labor & forced labor Local communities Indirect economic impact
Implementation of
168 eco-effiency projects for energy, waste and water
More than 34 000 tons of recycled PET used in Autoneum products
Joining of the
United Nations Global Compact
initiative
42 Responsible supply chain management Procurement practices
Supplier environmental and social assessments Material compliance
Sustainable Re-Liner technology
nominated as finalist for 2023 PACE Award
Foreword
Dear Reader,
The automotive industry picked up speed again in the 2023 financial year after three challenging years. With sustainability as an important pillar of Autoneum's strategy, growth must go hand in hand with corporate responsibility. In 2023, we continued to make measurable progress in the areas of environment, social, governance, human rights and compli- ance. By joining the world's largest initiative for sustainable business - the UN Global Compact - Autoneum is also underlining its commitment to sustainable corporate development at its locations worldwide.
The acquisition of Borgers Automotive, which was completed on April 1, 2023, marked a milestone in Autoneum's history. With the takeover, Autoneum acquired important expertise in fully recyclable processes and significantly expanded
its value chain in sustainable technologies and lightweight acoustic and thermal management for vehicles.
The wheel arch liners and truck liners part families and the Propylat technology from Borgers perfectly complement Autoneum's sustainable product offering. As a result, Autoneum launched its new sustainability label Autoneum Blue in 2023, which combines the use of recycled materials with marine conservation and social responsibility. Autoneum Blue is a continuation of LABEL blue by Borgers. The sustainable, textile and lightweight Propylat technology contributes to the reduction of both interior and exterior vehicle noise and to a significant reduction in waste thanks to its complete vertical integration.
The takeover of a company involves the important task of integrating two cultures, including in terms of standardized reporting. One of the first measures in the integration process was the definition of uniform production indicators
Foreword| Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
3
for all new Autoneum plants. From the outset, teams with representatives from all functional areas worked intensively on standardizing the production key performance indicators (KPIs) in the reporting system so that the acquired plants could report uniformly on their performance. Since May 2023, the new Autoneum sites have been providing solid reporting on KPIs such as accident rates, customer complaints, scrap rates, inventory levels, waste consumption and recycling.
Autoneum succeeded in reducing overall CO₂ emissions by 20.5% on a relative basis and by 36.9% on an absolute basis compared to the baseline in 2019. These results are based on a comparison of the same plants as evaluated since 2019 without the plants acquired from Borgers Automotive. Even including the Borgers plants, the Company is still firmly on track to meet its emissions targets for 2027.
We are committed to taking care of employees - our most valuable resource. The recent engagement survey results show that we have achieved improvement in the three global key areas that we continued to develop in 2023: feedback, recognition and development. Autoneum implemented 100 projects in 2023 to address challenges in areas such as ergo- nomics, workplace and machine safety, air quality and noise control. As part of our efforts to increase employee develop- ment, we have increased the average number of training days per employee to 3.4 per year. This training is a mix of mandatory courses covering topics such as anti-corruption, health & safety and our Code of Conduct, as well as an e-learning platform offering a range of valuable courses including inspiration leadership, teamwork and communication skills. Finally, our employees carried out an impressive 87 social community engagement projects.
In the EcoVadis sustainability rating, Autoneum achieved gold medal status in 2023, placing it in the top 5% of the companies assessed. The Company achieved this in particular thanks to noteworthy progress in its sustainability performance in the two of the four categories assessed, which cover the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.
In 2024, the further anchoring of our sustainability strategy and processes at all Autoneum locations will be a focus
of our corporate responsibility strategy. We will continue to place sustainability at the center of our actions in order to meet the challenges of future generations and modern mobility.
Hans-Peter Schwald
Eelco Spoelder
Chairman of the Board
Chief Executive Officer
4 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023 | About Autoneum
About
Autoneum
VALUES AND PRINCIPLES
At Autoneum, a high-performance culture is the key enabler of the Company's long-term business success. This culture serves as both a framework and a guideline for the daily actions of Autoneum's employees and must be exemplified by the Company's executives. While Autoneum expects employees to perform at their best at all times, the Company also provides all the support necessary for their personal and professional development. Furthermore, by creating a safe, motivating and inclusive working environment, Auto- neum continuously improves employee well-being and satisfaction.
Autoneum's six corporate values are:
- Passion
- Accountability
- Innovation
- Global
- Continuous Improvement
- Simplicity
These values represent the Company's DNA. They are integrated into all of the Company's decisions and actions, which enables Autoneum to fulfill its long- term principles:
Delight your customers | Enjoy your work | Fight for profits
Autoneum (legally Autoneum Holding AG) is an internationally active Swiss automotive supplier headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland. Autoneum is the leading manufacturer of acoustic and thermal protection for vehicles. The Company supplies the majority of the world's automotive manufacturers.
In 2023, Autoneum acquired the automotive business of Borgers Group. In light of this transaction, Autoneum has embarked upon a review of its values and princi- ples, which will be communicated in the second half of 2024.
SUSTA INABILIT Y INTEGR ATED INTO THE COMPANY STR ATEGY
Autoneum's first corporate strategy was established following the Company's spin-off from former parent company Rieter in 2011. With the rise of disruptive trends such as e-mobility and a greater emphasis on sustainable production, the automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental and rapid transformation, producing new challenges but also opportunities.
In 2020, Autoneum undertook a comprehensive review of its strategy in response to these new developments, focusing on six strategic priorities.
Sustainability has been integrated into different areas of Autoneum's strategy and will decisively shape business activities going forward. The purchase of Borgers Automotive has further strengthened Autoneum's line of sustainable parts and components (see the Sustainable products & production processes chapter on page 16 for more information).
Generate profit &
Advance technological
cash for growth
leadership
Execute operational
Be the preferred partner
of our customers
excellence
Focus on sustainable acoustic &
Innovate for new mobility
thermal management solutions
About Autoneum | Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
5
Autoneum is represented in 25 countries worldwide1. The Company employs around 16,500 people worldwide, of which two-thirds are shop floor workers and the remainder work in administration and services.
Autoneum
Locations with minority shareholders
Associated companies and investments
Licensees
North America
Europe
SAMEA
Asia
Canada
USA
Belgium
Germany
Spain
Argentina
China
Indonesia
London,
Aiken, South Carolina
Genk
Berlin
A Rúa
Córdoba
Chongqing
Karawang
Ontario
Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
Czech Republic
Bocholt
Madrid
Brazil
Dadong
Japan
Tillsonburg,
Duncan, South Carolina
Bremen
Valldoreix
Pinghu
Bor
Gravataí
Oguchi
Ontario
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Ellzee
(Sant Cugat
Shanghai
Brasy-Stupno
São Paulo
Tokyo
Mexico
Novi, Michigan2
Holzerlingen
del Vallès)
Taicang
Norwalk, Ohio
Choceň
Krumbach
Sweden
Taubaté
Tiexi
Malaysia
San Luis Potosí
Hnátnice
Oregon, Ohio
Munich
South Africa
Yantai
Shah Alam
Silao
Hrádek
Gothenburg
Downers Grove, Illinois
Rossdorf-
Guangzhou
Rosslyn
Rokycany
South Korea
Jackson, Tennessee
Gundernhausen
Tianjin
Switzerland
Durban
Volduchy
Monroe, Ohio
Sindelfingen
Sevelen
Wuhan
Seoul
Turkey
Somerset, Kentucky
Fuzhou
France
Hungary
Winterthur (HQ)
Thailand
Valparaiso, Indiana
Bursa
Aubergenville
India
Komárom
United Kingdom
Laem Chabang
Blainville
Behror
Chonburi
Halesowen
Lachapelle-
Poland
Chennai
Heckmondwike
aux-Pots
Katowice
Stoke-on-Trent
Moissac
Nowogard
Ons-en-Bray
Złotoryja
Portugal
Setúbal
INTERIOR FLOOR
INTERIOR TRIM
INTERIOR FLOOR
INTERIOR TRIM
• Inner dashes
• Trunk side trim
• Washable surface flooring
• Headliners
• Needlepunch carpets
• Trunk load floors
• Carpet systems
• Side and rear panels
• Tufted carpets
• Trunk tailgate trim
• Dampers
• (Heated) floor mats
• Floor insulators
• Parcel shelves
• Upper storage
• Inner wheelhouse insulators
• Trunk floor carpets
UNDERBODY
• Bunk bed support
• Inner trunk floor insulators
• Trunk floor trim
• Under engine shields3
• Dampers
• Floor mats
• Heatshields3
ENGINE BAY
UNDERBODY
• Backseat trim
• E-motor and accessory
encapsulations
• Underbody shields
ENGINE BAY
• Engine and gearbox
• Under battery shields
• Frunks
encapsulations3
• Wheelhouse outer liners
• Engine3 and e-motor encapsulations
• Noise shields
• Outer tunnel insulators3
• Outer dashes
• Heatshields3
• Outer trunk floor insulators
• Battery electromagnetic shields
• Hoodliners
• Outer floor insulators
• Engine top covers3
1 Includes locations with licensees and associated companies and investments.
2 BG North America headquarters moved to Farmington Hills, MI in 2024
3 Components specifically for vehicles with combustion drive.
6 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023 | About Autoneum
AUTONEUM VALUE CHA IN
From the fiber to the freeway
Autoneum is the global market and technology leader in the production of sustainable acoustic and thermal parts for vehicles, partnering with automobile manufacturers worldwide. Sustainability criteria are integrated in all stages of the innovation process, ensuring that the Company can meet customers' growing requirements for sustainable production.
1
Purchasing
6
End-of-life
• Upon receiving an order, we buy the direct materials
• When possible, we use mono-material
(e.g., yarns, plastic polymers) and indirect materials/services
solutions (e.g., 100% polyester) to make
(e.g., machinery energy, cleaning) needed to produce the part
products easier to recycle
• Materials must comply with hazardous substances and conflict
• This supports the circular economy in the
material regulations
automotive industry
- We seek to increase the proportion of recycled and low carbon footprint materials in purchased components
2Pre-production
• Materials/components and tools are delivered to plants and supplied to production lines via internal logistics
• A part of the tooling is produced internally
5Use phase
• The Company's lightweight products reduce vehicle noise
• They contribute to low energy and fuel consumption of vehicles
4
Distribution
• Internal quality control checks
the finished products
• Products are shipped directly to
Production
customers or to warehouses
• Autoneum's global presence ensures short
• Autoneum processes the materials/components in its plants
transportation distances
3 and converts them into products that are tailor-made
for each vehicle model
• Efficient waste disposal and recycling are critical steps
• Operators in the plants receive regular
health & safety training
AUTONEUM IN DI ALOG
Autoneum's business model is characterized by high complexity.
The Company's stakeholders, their requirements and communication are correspondingly comprehensive and diverse.
Employees
Autoneum seeks to strengthen the engagement of employees and managers through employee engagement surveys, idea management, the intranet and digital collaboration platforms and community engagement projects.
Customers
Autoneum focuses on developing strong customer relationships through the development process of products and services, in-house fairs at customer premises, advertising and media and social media communications.
Financial community
Autoneum maintains an open and transparent dialog with shareholders, financial markets, financial analysts and all other stakeholders. The focus here is on shareholder meetings, dialog with financial institutions and analyst and investor days.
About Autoneum | Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
7
Research
Autoneum supports innovation within the automotive industry through cooperation with universities, scientific lead or participation at conferences and the hosting of students on Research & Technology projects.
Media & public
Autoneum fosters a transparent and constructive dialog with the public through media events, publications, social media channels and its website.
Local communities
Autoneum recognizes the importance of building strong ties within the local communities in which the Company operates through community engagement projects, plant visits, neighborhood dialog, open-door events and one-on-one dialog with local official representatives.
Industry associations
Autoneum is an active participant in the industry, with memberships in various organizations, event hosting and participation in working groups.
In 2023, Autoneum's industry association memberships included: Swissholdings, Swissmem, Swiss American Chamber of Commerce - AMCHAM, Swiss Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Shanghai Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, National Association of Brazilian Auto Parts Manufacturers (Sindipeças).
8 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023 | Risk table
RISK MANAGEMENT
Autoneum maintains a Risk Management System and procedures for identifying, reporting and managing risks. The Company regularly assesses general business risks related to strategy, operations, finance and litigation. At the same time, it also evaluates risks with Corporate Responsibility components: political, legal and compliance, organizational, environmental, human rights violations and occupational health and safety risks. A dedicated section of the Risk Management System addresses risks related specifically to climate change. An aggregate review of all identified risks and measures to address them is performed continuously by Business Group Controllers and all Heads of Corporate Functions. The review results are summarized in the
Risk Report and presented twice a year to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board.
SUSTA INABILIT Y- REL ATED RISK S
The factors listed in the table below represent the main sustainability-related risks for Autoneum Holding AG as of December 31, 2023. The Company regularly reviews the risk factors and adapts them when necessary to capture new developments and events.
The Audit Committee ensures overall supervision of risk management and approval of the risk report by the Board of Directors, see annual report on page 83.
ENV IRONMENTAL MAT TERS
Risk factors
Potential impact
Autoneum's response
Any event that negatively
Regulatory consequences
a) Autoneum systematically identifies and assesses environmental risks for its own
impacts the Company's ability
production and establishes suitable measures to prevent or minimize any
to reach targets for reducing
Reputational risk
environmental threats.
energy, water, emissions,
effluents and waste.
b) Autoneum regulary monitors and reports data for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
in the Corporate Responsibility Report.
c) Autoneum adopts a systematic approach to identify, control, reduce and
responsibly recycle or dispose of waste (both hazardous and non-hazardous)
in accordance with applicable regulations.
d) Autoneum invests in water efficiency projects, and recognizes
effluents as an important material topic that needs to be addressed.
Any event within the produc-
Regulatory consequences
a) Autoneum is committed to not contributing to or benefiting from the illegal
tion process (including the
conversion of natural ecosystems, including illegal deforestation.
supply chain) that has a
Reputational risk
negative impact on
b) Autoneum includes specific commitments on land, natural resources and human
biodiversity and soil
rights in the Code of Conduct for Suppliers to ensure these principles are followed
protection or leads to
throughout the supply chain.
deforestation.
Difficulty in meeting the in-
Negative impact on
a) The Company's R&T department focuses not only on improving products' acoustic
creasing requirements of
awards from OEMs and
and thermal qualities, but also on enhancing their environmental performance.
original equipment manufac-
greater pressure on
turers (OEMs) for sustainable
margins
b) Autoneum's innovation activities are aimed at reducing the consumption of raw
and recyclable thermal and
materials, energy and water in the manufacturing process as much as possible, and
acoustic parts.
Regulatory consequences
keeping the amount of non-renewable resources used in products to a minimum.
Any event in which materials
Legal/regulatory
a) The Company's Code of Conduct for Suppliers defines key principles in
produced by our suppliers
consequences
material compliance and business ethics, the environment, health & safety
with chemical or textile
Negative impact on
and human and labor rights.
processing lead to pollution
in the effluent water or the
the health of local
generation of waste.
communities
Reputational risk
Any event in which suppliers
Legal/regulatory
To ensure compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) requirements, each
use so-called conflict materi-
consequences
manufacturer in the supply chain must request information regarding the use of
als in additives or catalysts
conflict minerals from their direct suppliers, who, in turn, must solicit that informa-
used in the production of
Reputational risk
tion from the next tier of suppliers.
materials purchased by the
Company.
Risk table| Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
9
ENV IRONMENTAL MAT TERS
Risk factors
Potential impact
Autoneum's response
Autoneum's suppliers could
Regulatory
a) Autoneum encourages suppliers to use renewable or bio-energy in their
have high Scope 1, 2 and 3
consequences
production process.
emissions.
Negative impact on our
b) Autoneum strives to include as much recycled or bio-derived
Scope 3 emissions
material as possible.
target for 2027
c) Autoneum sets out clear Scope 3 emission requirements for suppliers and holds
regular follow-up meetings on decarbonization opportunities and energy efficiency
projects at their production sites.
Increasing sustainability
Negative financial
a) Ensure the sustainability strategy fully reflects OEM and ESG requirements.
demands from OEMs (i.e.,
impact on business if
b) Quarterly Steering Committee monitors and reports identified gaps and proposes
recycled content and renew-
operational costs rise
able energy targets, CO2
and the Company misses
countermeasures regularly to the Group Executive Board.
reduction roadmap) could
out on contracts
c) GHG emission target approved by SBTi.
prove challenging for suppli-
Difficulties in finding
ers, increase Autoneum's
d) Systematic KPI for sustainability data in place with financial
operational costs and (in the
suppliers who can
worst case scenario) lead to
meet the growing
incentives for Management.
missed business awards.
sustainability
e) Continuous increase of recycled content in line with customer requirements.
requirements
f) Built-in life cycle assessment (LCA) capabilities.
g) Switch to renewable energy on plant level ongoing in line
with internal and OEM targets.
h) Plant-level targets for reducing CO2 footprint, waste and water
in place in KPI management tool.
The transition to fossil fuel-
Negative financial
a) Deploy energy monitoring systems to identify high energy
free processes, the necessity
impact on business
consumption production processes.
to reduce energy consumption
Negative impact on
b) Establish roadmap to be carbon neutral in operation with associated CAPEX.
and changes in technologies
(i.e., foam to felt) may lead to
investor perception
c) Anticipate need for capex to replace non-sustainable technologies.
process changes and
of Autoneum and there-
consequently higher CAPEX
fore on the share price
and production costs.
Any event in which an employee
Repercussions for the
a) Work environment risk assessments are performed and actions are taken to
within a plant has an accident.
health/living standard of
mitigate or reduce any identified risks. The risk assessment determines what kind
The most significant employee-
an employee and their
of personal protective equipment is required/provided to employees.
related health & safety hazards
family
b) Related to the special tasks, work permission is required before starting work.
in Autoneum production
Legal and regulatory
plants are mechanical, electri-
c) Education and training are provided to all employees in our plants on topics
cal, temperature, ergonomics,
consequences
noise, and chemical exposure.
including machine guarding, accident investigation and reporting, lockout-tagout
Additional risks occur when
Reputational risks
(LOTO), permits to work under specific circumstances, hazardous energy control
performing special tasks (e.g.,
Negative impact on
and working at heights.
hot work, work at height and
d) Address the main root causes of accidents through regular safety campaigns.
in confined spaces).
Autoneum's ability to
attract operators in the
plants
Any event that leads to the
Legal and compliance
a) Autoneum provides training on IT security and data protection.
disclosure of employees'
issues
b) The Company's Data Protection Directive is available to employees
personal data.
Reputational damage
on the intranet.
SOCI AL MAT TERS
Any event that could impact
Legal/regulatory
a) Autoneum ensures that all suppliers comply with material regulations through
the health of the end consumer
consequences
various tools and systems.
due to issues with the materi-
b) Autoneum's material compliance team is responsible for developing processes
als used to make our parts.
Reputational damage
and tools that ensure the materials purchased and used in products conform with
Negative financial
both legal and customer requirements.
impact on business
10 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023 | Risk table
MAT TERS
Risk factors
Potential impact
Autoneum's response
Any event that leads to
Legal and compliance
a) Autoneum strives to build and foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.
discrimination, such as un-
issues
b) Autoneum implements a benchmark education framework for all Autoneum
equal pay or opportunities,
or cases of harassment and
Negative impact on
employees.
bullying within the workforce.
Autoneum's ability to
c) Autoneum operates an anonymous Speak Up Line, where employees can notify
retain/hire workers
us of any potential issues.
Reputational damage
d) The Company's internal information leaflet on preventing sexual harrassment
is available to employees on the Intranet.
EMPLOYEE
The Company may be unable to meet its target for share of women in top management positions.
Negative impact on the Company's culture (i.e., lack of diversity in the workforce and the benefits it brings)
Negative impact on Autoneum's ability to attract both top and young female talent to the Company
- Autoneum has built a roadmap on how to improve representation of women in recruitment and succession planning procedures.
- The Company's Diversity & Inclusion Board addresses both location-specific and Group-wide diversity challenges.
- Autoneum's Women's Network provides a platform for women to share experi- ences and best practices in areas such as career development, work-life balance and female leadership.
HUMAN RIGHTS
Any event in which employees
Legal and regulatory
a) Autoneum recognizes freedom of association and collective bargaining as a
are prevented from joining
consequences
fundamental human right. Employees are free to run, form and join employee
labor unions, employee
organizations or work councils, to join labor unions, and to collectively bargain
organizations or work councils
Work stoppage at
or seek representation in accordance with local laws.
in countries in which such
impacted plant
b) Autoneum respects local laws on working hours and provides its employees
organizations are part of the
legal framework.
Reputational risk and
with compensation and benefits that comply with local laws.
negative impact on
Autoneum's employee
retention/attraction
Any event in which suppliers
Legal/regulatory
a) Autoneum's Code of Conduct for Suppliers obliges all suppliers to respect their
do not respect their employ-
consequences
employees' freedom of association (where collective bargaining agreements
ees' rights to organize in trade
between employers and employee organizations are part of the legal framework)
unions.
Work stoppage
as per the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions on Freedom of
Association and Protection of the Right to Organise.
Reputational risk and
negative impact on
Autoneum's employee
retention/attraction
Any event in which suppliers
Legal/regulatory
a) Autoneum continued to implement its Sustainability Assessment Questionnaire
use child/forced labor, or do
consequences
(SAQ), which was updated to reflect new regulations in Europe that ensure the
not respect land rights.
Negative impact on
protection of human rights throughout the supply chain.
b) Autoneum includes specific commitments on land, natural resources and human
customer/consumer
sentiment
rights in our Code of Conduct for Suppliers and asks suppliers to comply with these
principles throughout the supply chain.
ANTI- CORRUPTION
Any event that could lead to
Legal/regulatory
a) Nominal values for gifts and entertainment are set out in the Bribery, Corruption
allegations of corruption, such
consequences,
and Money Laundering Prevention Directive, which all employees have to sign
as employees inappropriately
including fines
when they join the Company.
accepting or providing gifts or
Negative impact on
b) Autoneum has mandatory education and training on identifying and dealing with
invitations to events from
customers, suppliers or
customer/consumer
corruption and anti-competitive behavior.
government officials
sentiment
c) Autoneum operates a Speak Up Line, where employees and business partners
can anonymously notify us regarding any potential misconduct.
