Corporate

Responsibility

Report 2023

Highlights

Validation of the ambitious

Gold medal

in the

2023 EcoVadis

science-based emission reduction targets

sustainability rating

TABLE OF CONTENTS

02

Introduction

Net zero

Highlights 2023

emissions

target

Foreword

About Autoneum

11

Corporate Responsibility framework

in the

Polestar 0 project

16 Sustainable products & production processes Materials & Innovation of resource-efficientproducts Noise reduction of vehicles

Product weight reduction

Environmental compliance168 Energy/Emissions

Water & effluents Waste

Launch of sustainability label Autoneum Blue.

87 community engagement projects

realized worldwide

74%of plants certified

according to

the international standard for energy management systems

28 Fair & attractive workplace Employee engagement Training and education Diversity & equal opportunity Occupational health & safety

36 Good corporate citizenship Anti-corruption& Anti-competitivebehavior Socioeconomic compliance Child labor & forced labor Local communities Indirect economic impact

Implementation of

168 eco-effiency projects for energy, waste and water

More than 34 000 tons of recycled PET used in Autoneum products

Joining of the

United Nations Global Compact

initiative

42 Responsible supply chain management Procurement practices

Supplier environmental and social assessments Material compliance

Sustainable Re-Liner technology

nominated as finalist for 2023 PACE Award

Foreword

Dear Reader,

The automotive industry picked up speed again in the 2023 financial year after three challenging years. With sustainability as an important pillar of Autoneum's strategy, growth must go hand in hand with corporate responsibility. In 2023, we continued to make measurable progress in the areas of environment, social, governance, human rights and compli- ance. By joining the world's largest initiative for sustainable business - the UN Global Compact - Autoneum is also underlining its commitment to sustainable corporate development at its locations worldwide.

The acquisition of Borgers Automotive, which was completed on April 1, 2023, marked a milestone in Autoneum's history. With the takeover, Autoneum acquired important expertise in fully recyclable processes and significantly expanded

its value chain in sustainable technologies and lightweight acoustic and thermal management for vehicles.

The wheel arch liners and truck liners part families and the Propylat technology from Borgers perfectly complement Autoneum's sustainable product offering. As a result, Autoneum launched its new sustainability label Autoneum Blue in 2023, which combines the use of recycled materials with marine conservation and social responsibility. Autoneum Blue is a continuation of LABEL blue by Borgers. The sustainable, textile and lightweight Propylat technology contributes to the reduction of both interior and exterior vehicle noise and to a significant reduction in waste thanks to its complete vertical integration.

The takeover of a company involves the important task of integrating two cultures, including in terms of standardized reporting. One of the first measures in the integration process was the definition of uniform production indicators

Foreword|  Corporate Responsibility Report 2023

3

for all new Autoneum plants. From the outset, teams with representatives from all functional areas worked intensively on standardizing the production key performance indicators (KPIs) in the reporting system so that the acquired plants could report uniformly on their performance. Since May 2023, the new Autoneum sites have been providing solid reporting on KPIs such as accident rates, customer complaints, scrap rates, inventory levels, waste consumption and recycling.

Autoneum succeeded in reducing overall CO₂ emissions by 20.5% on a relative basis and by 36.9% on an absolute basis compared to the baseline in 2019. These results are based on a comparison of the same plants as evaluated since 2019 without the plants acquired from Borgers Automotive. Even including the Borgers plants, the Company is still firmly on track to meet its emissions targets for 2027.

We are committed to taking care of employees - our most valuable resource. The recent engagement survey results show that we have achieved improvement in the three global key areas that we continued to develop in 2023: feedback, recognition and development. Autoneum implemented 100 projects in 2023 to address challenges in areas such as ergo- nomics, workplace and machine safety, air quality and noise control. As part of our efforts to increase employee develop- ment, we have increased the average number of training days per employee to 3.4 per year. This training is a mix of mandatory courses covering topics such as anti-corruption, health & safety and our Code of Conduct, as well as an e-learning platform offering a range of valuable courses including inspiration leadership, teamwork and communication skills. Finally, our employees carried out an impressive 87 social community engagement projects.

In the EcoVadis sustainability rating, Autoneum achieved gold medal status in 2023, placing it in the top 5% of the companies assessed. The Company achieved this in particular thanks to noteworthy progress in its sustainability performance in the two of the four categories assessed, which cover the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

In 2024, the further anchoring of our sustainability strategy and processes at all Autoneum locations will be a focus

of our corporate responsibility strategy. We will continue to place sustainability at the center of our actions in order to meet the challenges of future generations and modern mobility.

Hans-Peter Schwald

Eelco Spoelder

Chairman of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

4 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023 | About Autoneum

About

Autoneum

VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

At Autoneum, a high-performance culture is the key enabler of the Company's long-term business success. This culture serves as both a framework and a guideline for the daily actions of Autoneum's employees and must be exemplified by the Company's executives. While Autoneum expects employees to perform at their best at all times, the Company also provides all the support necessary for their personal and professional development. Furthermore, by creating a safe, motivating and inclusive working environment, Auto- neum continuously improves employee well-being and satisfaction.

Autoneum's six corporate values are:

  • Passion
  • Accountability
  • Innovation
  • Global
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Simplicity

These values represent the Company's DNA. They are integrated into all of the Company's decisions and actions, which enables Autoneum to fulfill its long- term principles:

Delight your customers | Enjoy your work | Fight for profits

Autoneum (legally Autoneum Holding AG) is an internationally active Swiss automotive supplier headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland. Autoneum is the leading manufacturer of acoustic and thermal protection for vehicles. The Company supplies the majority of the world's automotive manufacturers.

In 2023, Autoneum acquired the automotive business of Borgers Group. In light of this transaction, Autoneum has embarked upon a review of its values and princi- ples, which will be communicated in the second half of 2024.

SUSTA INABILIT Y INTEGR ATED INTO THE COMPANY STR ATEGY

Autoneum's first corporate strategy was established following the Company's spin-off from former parent company Rieter in 2011. With the rise of disruptive trends such as e-mobility and a greater emphasis on sustainable production, the automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental and rapid transformation, producing new challenges but also opportunities.

In 2020, Autoneum undertook a comprehensive review of its strategy in response to these new developments, focusing on six strategic priorities.

Sustainability has been integrated into different areas of Autoneum's strategy and will decisively shape business activities going forward. The purchase of Borgers Automotive has further strengthened Autoneum's line of sustainable parts and components (see the Sustainable products & production processes chapter on page 16 for more information).

Generate profit &

Advance technological

cash for growth

leadership

Execute operational

Be the preferred partner

of our customers

excellence

Focus on sustainable acoustic &

Innovate for new mobility

thermal management solutions

About Autoneum | Corporate Responsibility Report 2023

5

Autoneum is represented in 25 countries worldwide1. The Company employs around 16,500 people worldwide, of which two-thirds are shop floor workers and the remainder work in administration and services.

Autoneum

Locations with minority shareholders

Associated companies and investments

Licensees

North America

Europe

SAMEA

Asia

Canada

USA

Belgium

Germany

Spain

Argentina

China

Indonesia

London,

Aiken, South Carolina

Genk

Berlin

A Rúa

Córdoba

Chongqing

Karawang

Ontario

Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Czech Republic

Bocholt

Madrid

Brazil

Dadong

Japan

Tillsonburg,

Duncan, South Carolina

Bremen

Valldoreix

Pinghu

Bor

Gravataí

Oguchi

Ontario

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Ellzee

(Sant Cugat

Shanghai

Brasy-Stupno

São Paulo

Tokyo

Mexico

Novi, Michigan2

Holzerlingen

del Vallès)

Taicang

Norwalk, Ohio

Choceň

Krumbach

Sweden

Taubaté

Tiexi

Malaysia

San Luis Potosí

Hnátnice

Oregon, Ohio

Munich

South Africa

Yantai

Shah Alam

Silao

Hrádek

Gothenburg

Downers Grove, Illinois

Rossdorf-

Guangzhou

Rosslyn

Rokycany

South Korea

Jackson, Tennessee

Gundernhausen

Tianjin

Switzerland

Durban

Volduchy

Monroe, Ohio

Sindelfingen

Sevelen

Wuhan

Seoul

Turkey

Somerset, Kentucky

Fuzhou

France

Hungary

Winterthur (HQ)

Thailand

Valparaiso, Indiana

Bursa

Aubergenville

India

Komárom

United Kingdom

Laem Chabang

Blainville

Behror

Chonburi

Halesowen

Lachapelle-

Poland

Chennai

Heckmondwike

aux-Pots

Katowice

Stoke-on-Trent

Moissac

Nowogard

Ons-en-Bray

Złotoryja

Portugal

Setúbal

INTERIOR FLOOR

INTERIOR TRIM

INTERIOR FLOOR

INTERIOR TRIM

• Inner dashes

• Trunk side trim

• Washable surface flooring

• Headliners

• Needlepunch carpets

• Trunk load floors

• Carpet systems

• Side and rear panels

• Tufted carpets

• Trunk tailgate trim

• Dampers

• (Heated) floor mats

• Floor insulators

• Parcel shelves

• Upper storage

• Inner wheelhouse insulators

• Trunk floor carpets

UNDERBODY

• Bunk bed support

• Inner trunk floor insulators

• Trunk floor trim

• Under engine shields3

• Dampers

• Floor mats

• Heatshields3

ENGINE BAY

UNDERBODY

• Backseat trim

• E-motor and accessory

encapsulations

• Underbody shields

ENGINE BAY

• Engine and gearbox

• Under battery shields

• Frunks

encapsulations3

• Wheelhouse outer liners

• Engine3 and e-motor encapsulations

• Noise shields

• Outer tunnel insulators3

• Outer dashes

• Heatshields3

• Outer trunk floor insulators

• Battery electromagnetic shields

• Hoodliners

• Outer floor insulators

• Engine top covers3

1 Includes locations with licensees and associated companies and investments.

2 BG North America headquarters moved to Farmington Hills, MI in 2024

3 Components specifically for vehicles with combustion drive.

6 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023  |  About Autoneum

AUTONEUM VALUE CHA IN

From the fiber to the freeway

Autoneum is the global market and technology leader in the production of sustainable acoustic and thermal parts for vehicles, partnering with automobile manufacturers worldwide. Sustainability criteria are integrated in all stages of the innovation process, ensuring that the Company can meet customers' growing requirements for sustainable production.

1

Purchasing

6

End-of-life

• Upon receiving an order, we buy the direct materials

• When possible, we use mono-material

(e.g., yarns, plastic polymers) and indirect materials/services

solutions (e.g., 100% polyester) to make

(e.g., machinery energy, cleaning) needed to produce the part

products easier to recycle

• Materials must comply with hazardous substances and conflict

• This supports the circular economy in the

material regulations

automotive industry

  • We seek to increase the proportion of recycled and low carbon footprint materials in purchased components

2Pre-production

• Materials/components and tools are delivered to plants and supplied to production lines via internal logistics

• A part of the tooling is produced internally

5Use phase

• The Company's lightweight products reduce vehicle noise

• They contribute to low energy and fuel consumption of vehicles

4

Distribution

• Internal quality control checks

the finished products

• Products are shipped directly to

Production

customers or to warehouses

• Autoneum's global presence ensures short

• Autoneum processes the materials/components in its plants

transportation distances

3 and converts them into products that are tailor-made

for each vehicle model

• Efficient waste disposal and recycling are critical steps

• Operators in the plants receive regular

health & safety training

AUTONEUM IN DI ALOG

Autoneum's business model is characterized by high complexity.

The Company's stakeholders, their requirements and communication are correspondingly comprehensive and diverse.

Employees

Autoneum seeks to strengthen the engagement of employees and managers through employee engagement surveys, idea management, the intranet and digital collaboration platforms and community engagement projects.

Customers

Autoneum focuses on developing strong customer relationships through the development process of products and services, in-house fairs at customer premises, advertising and media and social media communications.

Financial community

Autoneum maintains an open and transparent dialog with shareholders, financial markets, financial analysts and all other stakeholders. The focus here is on shareholder meetings, dialog with financial institutions and analyst and investor days.

About Autoneum | Corporate Responsibility Report 2023

7

Research

Autoneum supports innovation within the automotive industry through cooperation with universities, scientific lead or participation at conferences and the hosting of students on Research & Technology projects.

Media & public

Autoneum fosters a transparent and constructive dialog with the public through media events, publications, social media channels and its website.

Local communities

Autoneum recognizes the importance of building strong ties within the local communities in which the Company operates through community engagement projects, plant visits, neighborhood dialog, open-door events and one-on-one dialog with local official representatives.

Industry associations

Autoneum is an active participant in the industry, with memberships in various organizations, event hosting and participation in working groups.

In 2023, Autoneum's industry association memberships included: Swissholdings, Swissmem, Swiss American Chamber of Commerce - AMCHAM, Swiss Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Shanghai Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, National Association of Brazilian Auto Parts Manufacturers (Sindipeças).

8 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023  |  Risk table

RISK MANAGEMENT

Autoneum maintains a Risk Management System and procedures for identifying, reporting and managing risks. The Company regularly assesses general business risks related to strategy, operations, finance and litigation. At the same time, it also evaluates risks with Corporate Responsibility components: political, legal and compliance, organizational, environmental, human rights violations and occupational health and safety risks. A dedicated section of the Risk Management System addresses risks related specifically to climate change. An aggregate review of all identified risks and measures to address them is performed continuously by Business Group Controllers and all Heads of Corporate Functions. The review results are summarized in the

Risk Report and presented twice a year to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board.

SUSTA INABILIT Y- REL ATED RISK S

The factors listed in the table below represent the main sustainability-related risks for Autoneum Holding AG as of December 31, 2023. The Company regularly reviews the risk factors and adapts them when necessary to capture new developments and events.

The Audit Committee ensures overall supervision of risk management and approval of the risk report by the Board of Directors, see annual report on page 83.

ENV IRONMENTAL MAT TERS

Risk factors

Potential impact

Autoneum's response

Any event that negatively

Regulatory consequences

a) Autoneum systematically identifies and assesses environmental risks for its own

impacts the Company's ability

production and establishes suitable measures to prevent or minimize any

to reach targets for reducing

Reputational risk

environmental threats.

energy, water, emissions,

effluents and waste.

b) Autoneum regulary monitors and reports data for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

in the Corporate Responsibility Report.

c) Autoneum adopts a systematic approach to identify, control, reduce and

responsibly recycle or dispose of waste (both hazardous and non-hazardous)

in accordance with applicable regulations.

d) Autoneum invests in water efficiency projects, and recognizes

effluents as an important material topic that needs to be addressed.

Any event within the produc-

Regulatory consequences

a) Autoneum is committed to not contributing to or benefiting from the illegal

tion process (including the

conversion of natural ecosystems, including illegal deforestation.

supply chain) that has a

Reputational risk

negative impact on

b) Autoneum includes specific commitments on land, natural resources and human

biodiversity and soil

rights in the Code of Conduct for Suppliers to ensure these principles are followed

protection or leads to

throughout the supply chain.

deforestation.

Difficulty in meeting the in-

Negative impact on

a) The Company's R&T department focuses not only on improving products' acoustic

creasing requirements of

awards from OEMs and

and thermal qualities, but also on enhancing their environmental performance.

original equipment manufac-

greater pressure on

turers (OEMs) for sustainable

margins

b) Autoneum's innovation activities are aimed at reducing the consumption of raw

and recyclable thermal and

materials, energy and water in the manufacturing process as much as possible, and

acoustic parts.

Regulatory consequences

keeping the amount of non-renewable resources used in products to a minimum.

Any event in which materials

Legal/regulatory

a) The Company's Code of Conduct for Suppliers defines key principles in

produced by our suppliers

consequences

material compliance and business ethics, the environment, health & safety

with chemical or textile

Negative impact on

and human and labor rights.

processing lead to pollution

in the effluent water or the

the health of local

generation of waste.

communities

Reputational risk

Any event in which suppliers

Legal/regulatory

To ensure compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) requirements, each

use so-called conflict materi-

consequences

manufacturer in the supply chain must request information regarding the use of

als in additives or catalysts

conflict minerals from their direct suppliers, who, in turn, must solicit that informa-

used in the production of

Reputational risk

tion from the next tier of suppliers.

materials purchased by the

Company.

Risk table|  Corporate Responsibility Report 2023

9

ENV IRONMENTAL MAT TERS

Risk factors

Potential impact

Autoneum's response

Autoneum's suppliers could

Regulatory

a) Autoneum encourages suppliers to use renewable or bio-energy in their

have high Scope 1, 2 and 3

consequences

production process.

emissions.

Negative impact on our

b) Autoneum strives to include as much recycled or bio-derived

Scope 3 emissions

material as possible.

target for 2027

c) Autoneum sets out clear Scope 3 emission requirements for suppliers and holds

regular follow-up meetings on decarbonization opportunities and energy efficiency

projects at their production sites.

Increasing sustainability

Negative financial

a) Ensure the sustainability strategy fully reflects OEM and ESG requirements.

demands from OEMs (i.e.,

impact on business if

b) Quarterly Steering Committee monitors and reports identified gaps and proposes

recycled content and renew-

operational costs rise

able energy targets, CO2

and the Company misses

countermeasures regularly to the Group Executive Board.

reduction roadmap) could

out on contracts

c) GHG emission target approved by SBTi.

prove challenging for suppli-

Difficulties in finding

ers, increase Autoneum's

d) Systematic KPI for sustainability data in place with financial

operational costs and (in the

suppliers who can

worst case scenario) lead to

meet the growing

incentives for Management.

missed business awards.

sustainability

e) Continuous increase of recycled content in line with customer requirements.

requirements

f) Built-in life cycle assessment (LCA) capabilities.

g) Switch to renewable energy on plant level ongoing in line

with internal and OEM targets.

h) Plant-level targets for reducing CO2 footprint, waste and water

in place in KPI management tool.

The transition to fossil fuel-

Negative financial

a) Deploy energy monitoring systems to identify high energy

free processes, the necessity

impact on business

consumption production processes.

to reduce energy consumption

Negative impact on

b) Establish roadmap to be carbon neutral in operation with associated CAPEX.

and changes in technologies

(i.e., foam to felt) may lead to

investor perception

c) Anticipate need for capex to replace non-sustainable technologies.

process changes and

of Autoneum and there-

consequently higher CAPEX

fore on the share price

and production costs.

Any event in which an employee

Repercussions for the

a) Work environment risk assessments are performed and actions are taken to

within a plant has an accident.

health/living standard of

mitigate or reduce any identified risks. The risk assessment determines what kind

The most significant employee-

an employee and their

of personal protective equipment is required/provided to employees.

related health & safety hazards

family

b) Related to the special tasks, work permission is required before starting work.

in Autoneum production

Legal and regulatory

plants are mechanical, electri-

c) Education and training are provided to all employees in our plants on topics

cal, temperature, ergonomics,

consequences

noise, and chemical exposure.

including machine guarding, accident investigation and reporting, lockout-tagout

Additional risks occur when

Reputational risks

(LOTO), permits to work under specific circumstances, hazardous energy control

performing special tasks (e.g.,

Negative impact on

and working at heights.

hot work, work at height and

d) Address the main root causes of accidents through regular safety campaigns.

in confined spaces).

Autoneum's ability to

attract operators in the

plants

Any event that leads to the

Legal and compliance

a) Autoneum provides training on IT security and data protection.

disclosure of employees'

issues

b) The Company's Data Protection Directive is available to employees

personal data.

Reputational damage

on the intranet.

SOCI AL MAT TERS

Any event that could impact

Legal/regulatory

a) Autoneum ensures that all suppliers comply with material regulations through

the health of the end consumer

consequences

various tools and systems.

due to issues with the materi-

b) Autoneum's material compliance team is responsible for developing processes

als used to make our parts.

Reputational damage

and tools that ensure the materials purchased and used in products conform with

Negative financial

both legal and customer requirements.

impact on business

10 Corporate Responsibility Report 2023  |  Risk table

MAT TERS

Risk factors

Potential impact

Autoneum's response

Any event that leads to

Legal and compliance

a) Autoneum strives to build and foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

discrimination, such as un-

issues

b) Autoneum implements a benchmark education framework for all Autoneum

equal pay or opportunities,

or cases of harassment and

Negative impact on

employees.

bullying within the workforce.

Autoneum's ability to

c) Autoneum operates an anonymous Speak Up Line, where employees can notify

retain/hire workers

us of any potential issues.

Reputational damage

d) The Company's internal information leaflet on preventing sexual harrassment

is available to employees on the Intranet.

EMPLOYEE

The Company may be unable to meet its target for share of women in top management positions.

Negative impact on the Company's culture (i.e., lack of diversity in the workforce and the benefits it brings)

Negative impact on Autoneum's ability to attract both top and young female talent to the Company

  1. Autoneum has built a roadmap on how to improve representation of women in recruitment and succession planning procedures.
  2. The Company's Diversity & Inclusion Board addresses both location-specific and Group-wide diversity challenges.
  3. Autoneum's Women's Network provides a platform for women to share experi- ences and best practices in areas such as career development, work-life balance and female leadership.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Any event in which employees

Legal and regulatory

a) Autoneum recognizes freedom of association and collective bargaining as a

are prevented from joining

consequences

fundamental human right. Employees are free to run, form and join employee

labor unions, employee

organizations or work councils, to join labor unions, and to collectively bargain

organizations or work councils

Work stoppage at

or seek representation in accordance with local laws.

in countries in which such

impacted plant

b) Autoneum respects local laws on working hours and provides its employees

organizations are part of the

legal framework.

Reputational risk and

with compensation and benefits that comply with local laws.

negative impact on

Autoneum's employee

retention/attraction

Any event in which suppliers

Legal/regulatory

a) Autoneum's Code of Conduct for Suppliers obliges all suppliers to respect their

do not respect their employ-

consequences

employees' freedom of association (where collective bargaining agreements

ees' rights to organize in trade

between employers and employee organizations are part of the legal framework)

unions.

Work stoppage

as per the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions on Freedom of

Association and Protection of the Right to Organise.

Reputational risk and

negative impact on

Autoneum's employee

retention/attraction

Any event in which suppliers

Legal/regulatory

a) Autoneum continued to implement its Sustainability Assessment Questionnaire

use child/forced labor, or do

consequences

(SAQ), which was updated to reflect new regulations in Europe that ensure the

not respect land rights.

Negative impact on

protection of human rights throughout the supply chain.

b) Autoneum includes specific commitments on land, natural resources and human

customer/consumer

sentiment

rights in our Code of Conduct for Suppliers and asks suppliers to comply with these

principles throughout the supply chain.

ANTI- CORRUPTION

Any event that could lead to

Legal/regulatory

a) Nominal values for gifts and entertainment are set out in the Bribery, Corruption

allegations of corruption, such

consequences,

and Money Laundering Prevention Directive, which all employees have to sign

as employees inappropriately

including fines

when they join the Company.

accepting or providing gifts or

Negative impact on

b) Autoneum has mandatory education and training on identifying and dealing with

invitations to events from

customers, suppliers or

customer/consumer

corruption and anti-competitive behavior.

government officials

sentiment

c) Autoneum operates a Speak Up Line, where employees and business partners

can anonymously notify us regarding any potential misconduct.

