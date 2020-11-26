Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Autoneum Holding AG    AUTN   CH0127480363

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG

(AUTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autoneum : Current assessment of the 2020 financial year

11/26/2020 | 12:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global automobile production has been recovering faster than expected since summer. If this positive trend continues through the full second half of the year, Group revenue in local currencies in the second semester is likely to be just around -5% below the level of the prior year period. For the full year 2020 it is anticipated that revenue in local currencies will decline by around -20% compared to 2019.

Based on this development of revenue, the extensive cost reduction measures taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis and the on-schedule progress of the turnaround in North America, an EBIT margin of 4-5% is expected for the second half of the year and a slightly positive EBIT margin for 2020 as a whole. Supported by the strict management of working capital and investments, the free cash flow is likely to be in the higher double-digit million range, which should enable a slight reduction in debt.

The outlook for 2021 and especially the first half-year remains uncertain and depends strongly on how the pandemic will develop. According to forecasts, global vehicle production in 2021 will still not reach the level of 2019.

Disclaimer

Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 05:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
12:59aAUTONEUM : Current assessment of the 2020 financial year
PU
11/19RELIVE-1 : High-quality tufted carpets made of recycled PET
PU
07/28AUTONEUM : Corona-related slump in revenue – bottom point overcome
PU
06/30AUTONEUM : realigns financing sustainably
PU
03/25ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : waiver of dividend for 2019 financial year
PU
03/042019 FINANCIAL YEAR : net result impacted by operating losses and high impairmen..
PU
2019AUTONEUM : Major shareholders underline their commitment with subordinated loans
PU
2019AUTONEUM : Updated short- and mid-term outlook
PU
2019Drugs firms, energy output lift Swiss quarterly economic growth
RE
2019AUTONEUM : Matthias Holzammer appointed new CEO of Autoneum – problems in ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 740 M 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net income 2020 -61,4 M -67,7 M -67,7 M
Net Debt 2020 659 M 726 M 726 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 658 M 724 M 725 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 479
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Autoneum Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 122,25 CHF
Last Close Price 141,60 CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,76%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Werner Holzammer Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Schwald Non-Executive Chairman
Bernhard Wiehl Chief Financial Officer
Rainer E. Schmückle Vice Chairman
Michael Pieper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG22.29%724
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-4.09%4 718
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE5.94%4 559
LINAMAR CORPORATION21.98%3 072
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.113.54%1 467
UNIPRES CORPORATION-38.39%397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ