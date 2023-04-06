Autoneum : IR Presentation April 2023 (11 MB)
Bernhard Wiehl, CFO
IR Presentation, April 2023
Autoneum. Mastering sound and heat.
Agenda
About Autoneum
Results Full-Year 2022
Acquisition of Borgers Automotive
Outlook
Technology trends
Corporate Responsibility
About Autoneum
At a glance
2022 in review
24
Stock-listed company
Represented in 24
Commitment to ambitious science-
Receipt of numerous
(SIX Swiss Exchange)
countries
based emission reduction targets
customer awards
16100 67
employees
67 production facilities
Sustainability in focus:
Proven concepts for noise protection
worldwide
Fully recyclable carpet systems
extended to new applications related
made of 100% polyester
to electric drives
Facts and figures 2022
Key financials
1804.5
CHF million
Revenue
2.0%
EBIT margin
10.9
CHF million
Net profit
Share of BG North America increased from 40% to 44%
Well-balanced customer portfolio
Share of BG Europe decreased from 38% to 34%
Organization
Group Executive Board
Eelco Spoelder
Bernhard Wiehl
Dr Alexandra
Greg Sibley
Andreas Kolf
Fausto Bigi
Bendler
CEO
CFO
Head
Head
Head
Head
BG Europe
BG North America
BG Asia
BG SAMEA
Sales 2023
2 277 M
2 517 M
2 517 M
Net income 2023
43,0 M
47,5 M
47,5 M
Net Debt 2023
505 M
558 M
558 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,7x
Yield 2023
2,02%
Capitalization
596 M
659 M
659 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,48x
EV / Sales 2024
0,41x
Nbr of Employees
11 622
Free-Float
55,8%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
128,60 CHF
Average target price
141,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target
10,0%
