Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Autoneum Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTN   CH0127480363

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG

(AUTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:47:26 2023-04-06 am EDT
125.10 CHF   -2.72%
09:24aAutoneum : IR Presentation April 2023 (11 MB)
PU
04/03Autoneum Closes EUR117 Million Purchase of Borgers Automotive
MT
03/24Research Partners Upgrades Recommendation on Autoneum to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autoneum : IR Presentation April 2023 (11 MB)

04/06/2023 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bernhard Wiehl, CFO

IR Presentation, April 2023

Autoneum. Mastering sound and heat.

Agenda

  1. About Autoneum
  2. Results Full-Year 2022
  3. Acquisition of Borgers Automotive
  4. Outlook
  5. Technology trends
  6. Corporate Responsibility

IR-Presentation2023-04

About Autoneum

At a glance

2022 in review

24

Stock-listed company

Represented in 24

Commitment to ambitious science-

Receipt of numerous

(SIX Swiss Exchange)

countries

based emission reduction targets

customer awards

16100 67

employees

67 production facilities

Sustainability in focus:

Proven concepts for noise protection

worldwide

Fully recyclable carpet systems

extended to new applications related

made of 100% polyester

to electric drives

IR-Presentation2023-04

Facts and figures 2022

Key financials

1804.5

CHF million

Revenue

2.0%

EBIT margin

10.9

CHF million

Net profit

Share of BG North America increased from 40% to 44%

Well-balanced customer portfolio

Share of BG Europe decreased from 38% to 34%

IR-Presentation2023-04

Organization

Group Executive Board

Eelco Spoelder

Bernhard Wiehl

Dr Alexandra

Greg Sibley

Andreas Kolf

Fausto Bigi

Bendler

CEO

CFO

Head

Head

Head

Head

BG Europe

BG North America

BG Asia

BG SAMEA

IR-Presentation2023-04

Disclaimer

Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
09:24aAutoneum : IR Presentation April 2023 (11 MB)
PU
04/03Autoneum Closes EUR117 Million Purchase of Borgers Automotive
MT
03/24Research Partners Upgrades Recommendation on Autoneum to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Tar..
MT
03/24Autoneum : Corporate Responsibility Report 2022 (3 MB)
PU
03/24Autoneum : publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2022
PU
03/23Autoneum Shareholders Approve CHF100 Million Capital Increase to Fund Acquisition
MT
03/23Autoneum : Media Release Annual General Meeting 2023 (131 KB)
PU
03/23Annual General Meeting 2023 : all proposals approved by a large majority
PU
03/01Autoneum : IR Presentation March 2023 (11 MB)
PU
03/01Autoneum : Annual Report 2022 (4 MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 277 M 2 517 M 2 517 M
Net income 2023 43,0 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2023 505 M 558 M 558 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 596 M 659 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 622
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Autoneum Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 128,60 CHF
Average target price 141,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eelco Spoelder Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Wiehl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Schwald Non-Executive Chairman
Veronica Johanna Lierau Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Rainer E. Schmückle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG26.08%659
DENSO CORPORATION12.50%42 053
APTIV PLC12.21%28 314
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.20.42%15 496
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.73%15 110
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.35%14 642
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer