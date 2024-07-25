Eelco Spoelder, CEO, and Bernhard Wiehl, CFO
Half-Year Results 2024
Autoneum. Mastering sound and heat.
Agenda
- Overview half-year 2024 Eelco Spoelder, CEO
- Financial results half-year2024 Bernhard Wiehl, CFO
- Update on strategy and market development Eelco Spoelder, CEO
- Outlook
Eelco Spoelder, CEO
2
Business development
Highlights
15.1%
Revenue growth in local
currencies
Successful implementation of strategic short-term program
Half-Year 2024
Autoneum recognized as a
Top Employer Switzerland
Fully recyclable trunk side trim
made of 100% polyester
Revenue growth and R&T
Asia initiative
Expanded position as global
market leader
5.4%
GROUP EBIT margin
EBIT margin grew clearly
by 1.3 percentage points
36.1
CHF million
Net result shows substantial
improvement in profitability
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
3
Strategic direction
Achievements Level Up One 6-8
Turnaround North America
Borgers PMI
European performance
Commercial & pricing
Profitable growth
ONE Autoneum
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
4
Business development North America
Significant increase in profitability
CHF million
Margin
4.6%
Achievements
Margin
-0.4%
−1.9 1.5
21.720.8
−0.5
- Significant increase in operating result and margin improvement due to:
- Operational improvements in stability and efficiency in all plants including successful price management
- Cost structure optimization
- Volume & product mix
- New business awards and first success with cross-selling initiatives
- Significant progress in safety and quality
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
5
Agenda
- Overview half-year 2024 Eelco Spoelder, CEO
- Financial results half-year2024 Bernhard Wiehl, CFO
- Update on strategy and market development Eelco Spoelder, CEO
- Outlook
Eelco Spoelder, CEO
6
Key figures
Overview
CHF million
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
Change
Revenue
1 102.6
1 212.3
109.8
EBITDA
106.7*
128.1
21.4
in % of revenue
9.7%
10.6%
EBIT
45.0*
65.8
20.8
in % of revenue
4.1%
5.4%
Net result
51.5
36.1
−15.4
Free cash flow
30.6*
39.1
8.5
Basic earnings per share (EPS) in CHF
9.21
4.86
−4.35
* HY1 2023 EBITDA and EBITexcl. one-time effects, HY12023 free cashflow excl. acquisition-related effect
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
7
Revenue development
Substantial rise in revenue thanks to inorganic growth
CHF million
3.3
26.9
−6.5
139.7
0.9
24.2
−2.4
−0.4
−19.3
1 102.6
−56.6
Inorganic growth 14.8%
Organic
growth
0.3%1 212.3
Revenue
BG Europe
BG North
BG Asia
BG SAMEA Corporate
Inorganic/
Currency
Revenue
HY1 2023
America
and
organic
translation/
HY1 2024
elimination
growth
hyperinflation
in %
effect
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
8
Operating result (EBIT) development
EBIT increase supported by operational improvements
CHF million
Margin 4.1%
45.0
EBIT excl. one-time effects HY1 2023
Margin
Margin
Margin
4.6%
8.3%
Margin
Margin
13.3%
5.4%
4.5%
22.7
−4.8
−2.1
−0.4
5.4
65.8
BG Europe
BG North
BG Asia
BG SAMEA
Corporate and
EBIT
America
elimination
HY1 2024
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
9
Income statement
Considerable increase in profitability
CHF million
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
Change
Revenue
1 102.6
1 212.3
109.8
EBITDA
194.3
128.1
−66.1
EBITDA excl. one-time effects
106.7
21.4
EBIT
78.7
65.8
−12.9
EBIT excl. one-time effects
45.0
20.8
Financial result
−13.4
−15.6
−2.1
Earnings before taxes
65.2
50.2
−15.0
Income taxes
−13.7
−14.1
−0.4
Net result
51.5
36.1
−15.4
attributable to Autoneum shareholders
45.0
28.2
−16.8
attributable to non-controlling interests
6.5
7.9
1.4
Basic earnings per share (EPS) in CHF
9.21
4.86
−4.35
- EBIT in the prior-year period included a one-off positive net special effect of CHF 33.6 million
- Financial result impacted by CHF 3.5 million higher net foreign exchange losses compared to prior-year period
- Generated net result represents a significant improvement, factoring in the positive net one-off effect in the prior-year period
Half-Year Results 2024 . July 25, 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 04:52:04 UTC.