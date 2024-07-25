Autoneum Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in acoustic and heat management solutions for motor vehicles. It provides solutions for noise reduction and heat management for light vehicle and heavy truck manufacturers. In addition, the Company offers measurement systems for automotive acoustics. It supplies solutions, systems and products for the entire vehicle: engine bay, passenger compartment, trunk, body-in-white and exterior of motor vehicles. Its products include interior trims, interior floors, trunk flooring, spacers, under engine shields, heat shields, dampers and stiffeners, among others. The Company is present in Europe and North America, South America and Asia, excluding Japan. It operates through its own non-listed affiliated companies or represented by its joint ventures and licensees. In July 2013, it has divested its subsidiary Autoneum Italy SpA. In September 2013, together with Auto Interior Products, the Company founded Summit & Autoneum Ltd in Thailand.