Eelco Spoelder, CEO, and Bernhard Wiehl, CFO

Half-Year Results 2024

Autoneum. Mastering sound and heat.

Agenda

  1. Overview half-year 2024 Eelco Spoelder, CEO
  2. Financial results half-year2024 Bernhard Wiehl, CFO
  3. Update on strategy and market development Eelco Spoelder, CEO
  4. Outlook
    Eelco Spoelder, CEO

Business development

Highlights

15.1%

Revenue growth in local

currencies

Successful implementation of strategic short-term program

Half-Year 2024

Autoneum recognized as a

Top Employer Switzerland

Fully recyclable trunk side trim

made of 100% polyester

Revenue growth and R&T

Asia initiative

Expanded position as global

market leader

5.4%

GROUP EBIT margin

EBIT margin grew clearly

by 1.3 percentage points

36.1

CHF million

Net result shows substantial

improvement in profitability

Strategic direction

Achievements Level Up One 6-8

Turnaround North America

Borgers PMI

European performance

Commercial & pricing

Profitable growth

ONE Autoneum

Business development North America

Significant increase in profitability

CHF million

Margin

4.6%

Achievements

Margin

-0.4%

−1.9 1.5

21.720.8

−0.5

  • Significant increase in operating result and margin improvement due to:
    • Operational improvements in stability and efficiency in all plants including successful price management
    • Cost structure optimization
    • Volume & product mix
  • New business awards and first success with cross-selling initiatives
  • Significant progress in safety and quality

Key figures

Overview

CHF million

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

Change

Revenue

1 102.6

1 212.3

109.8

EBITDA

106.7*

128.1

21.4

in % of revenue

9.7%

10.6%

EBIT

45.0*

65.8

20.8

in % of revenue

4.1%

5.4%

Net result

51.5

36.1

−15.4

Free cash flow

30.6*

39.1

8.5

Basic earnings per share (EPS) in CHF

9.21

4.86

−4.35

* HY1 2023 EBITDA and EBITexcl. one-time effects, HY12023 free cashflow excl. acquisition-related effect

Revenue development

Substantial rise in revenue thanks to inorganic growth

CHF million

 3.3

 26.9

−6.5

 139.7

 0.9

 24.2

−2.4

−0.4

−19.3

1 102.6

−56.6

Inorganic growth 14.8%

Organic

growth

0.3%1 212.3

Revenue

BG Europe

BG North

BG Asia

BG SAMEA Corporate

Inorganic/

Currency

Revenue

HY1 2023

America

and

organic

translation/

HY1 2024

elimination

growth

hyperinflation

in %

effect

Operating result (EBIT) development

EBIT increase supported by operational improvements

CHF million

Margin 4.1%

45.0

EBIT excl. one-time effects HY1 2023

Margin

Margin

Margin

4.6%

8.3%

Margin

Margin

13.3%

5.4%

4.5%

22.7

−4.8

−2.1

−0.4

5.4

65.8

BG Europe

BG North

BG Asia

BG SAMEA

Corporate and

EBIT

America

elimination

HY1 2024

Income statement

Considerable increase in profitability

CHF million

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

Change

Revenue

1 102.6

1 212.3

109.8

EBITDA

194.3

128.1

−66.1

EBITDA excl. one-time effects

106.7

21.4

EBIT

78.7

65.8

−12.9

EBIT excl. one-time effects

45.0

20.8

Financial result

−13.4

−15.6

−2.1

Earnings before taxes

65.2

50.2

−15.0

Income taxes

−13.7

−14.1

−0.4

Net result

51.5

36.1

−15.4

attributable to Autoneum shareholders

45.0

28.2

−16.8

attributable to non-controlling interests

6.5

7.9

1.4

Basic earnings per share (EPS) in CHF

9.21

4.86

−4.35

  • EBIT in the prior-year period included a one-off positive net special effect of CHF 33.6 million
  • Financial result impacted by CHF 3.5 million higher net foreign exchange losses compared to prior-year period
  • Generated net result represents a significant improvement, factoring in the positive net one-off effect in the prior-year period

