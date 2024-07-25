Semi-Annual Report 2024
Autoneum at a glance
1 212.3 0.3% 14.8%
Revenue in CHF million
Organic growth
Inorganic growth
15 813 5.4% 39.1
Number of employees
EBIT margin
Free cash flow in CHF million
Significant increase in
operating result thanks to consistent implementation of the strategic program
Dear shareholders,
In the first half of 2024, automotive industry production volumes were somewhat restrained worldwide and even declined slightly in Europe. While economic conditions in the automotive supply industry have improved to a certain extent since the coronavirus crisis, high vehicle prices in some markets were putting a damper on demand. Only North America and Asia recorded slight growth compared to the same period of the previous year.
Despite the flat market development, Autoneum managed to significantly increase both revenue and profitability before special effects over the prior-year period. This positive development was achieved through the automotive business of traditional German company Borgers, which had been acquired as of April 1, 2023, and thus contributed for the first time to the entire reporting period. At the same time, Autoneum achieved operational improvements worldwide.
Revenue increases considerably thanks to inorganic growth
At Group level, Autoneum's revenue in local currencies increased by a significant 15.1% in the first half of 2024. At 0.3%, organic revenue growth was slightly above the market, which declined by 0.2%*.
In addition, there was inorganic growth in local currencies of 14.8% due to the first-time inclusion of Borgers Automotive for the entire first half-year. Overall, Autoneum managed to outgrow the market significantly. Compared to the prior-year period, revenue consolidated in Swiss francs rose by CHF 109.8 million to CHF 1 212.3 million (prior-year period: CHF 1 102.6 million). Excluding negative currency translation effects of CHF 56.6 million, revenue climbed to CHF 1 269.0 million.
Operating results rises significantly
EBIT in the first half of 2024 climbed by CHF 20.8 million to CHF 65.8 million (prior-year period
excluding special effects: CHF 45.0 million) and the EBIT margin improved accordingly by 1.3 percentage
points to 5.4% (prior-year period excluding special effects: 4.1%). This is largely attributable to continuous operational improvements, particularly in Business Group North America. Autoneum achieved a net result of CHF 36.1 million (prior-year period: CHF 51.5 million). This represents a substantial improvement in profitability, since the prior-year period included positive net special effects.
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Letter to Shareholders
3
Financial Highlights
January - June
January - June
Organic
Inorganic
CHF million
2024
20231
Change
growth2
growth3
Autoneum Group
Revenue
1 212.3
100.0%
1 102.6
100.0%
10.0%
0.3%
14.8%
EBITDA
128.1
10.6%
194.3
17.6%
-34.1%
EBITDA excluding one-time effects4
128.1
10.6%
106.7
9.7%
20.0%
EBIT
65.8
5.4%
78.7
7.1%
-16.3%
EBIT excluding one-time effects5
65.8
5.4%
45.0
4.1%
46.2%
Net result
36.1
3.0%
51.5
4.7%
-29.9%
Return on net assets (RONA)6
7.6%
11.1%
Free cash flow
39.1
-93.6
Net debt at June 307
173.6
383.1
Number of employees at June 308
15 813
16 585
-4.7%
BG Europe
Revenue
614.8
100.0%
496.5
100.0%
23.8%
-0.5%
28.1%
EBIT
27.5
4.5%
9.7
1.9%
EBIT excluding one-time effects9
27.5
4.5%
22.1
4.4%
BG North America
Revenue
455.0
100.0%
436.9
100.0%
4.1%
0.2%
6.2%
EBIT
20.8
4.6%
-53.9
-12.3%
EBIT excluding one-time effects10
20.8
4.6%
-1.9
-0.4%
BG Asia
Revenue
96.7
100.0%
119.1
100.0%
-18.8%
-16.2%
2.7%
EBIT
8.0
8.3%
12.0
10.1%
EBIT excluding one-time effects11
8.0
8.3%
12.8
10.8%
BG SAMEA12
Revenue
57.3
100.0%
55.7
100.0%
3.0%
43.5%
-
EBIT
7.6
13.3%
9.7
17.5%
Share AUTN
Share price at June 30 in CHF
130.00
146.60
-11.3%
Market capitalization at June 30
754.9
682.5
10.6%
Basic earnings per share in CHF13
4.86
9.21
1 The prior-year period figures were revised for adjustments made during the measurement period as if the accounting for the acquisition of Borgers Automotive had been completed at the date of acquisition.
- 2 Change in revenue in local currencies exluding inorganic growth, adjusted for hyperinflation.
- 3 Change in revenue in local currencies due to the first time inclusion of the first quarter of Borgers Automotive.
- 4 Prior-year period: EBITDA excluding one-time effects, consisting primarily of a bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of Borgers Automotive and restructuring expenses.
- 5 Prior-year period: EBIT excluding one-time effects, consisting primarily of a bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of Borgers Automotive, restructuring expenses and impairment of fixed assets.
- 6 Net result before interest expenses in relation to average shareholder's equity plus borrowings.
- 7 Net debt excluding lease liabilities at June 30.
- 8 Full-time equivalents including temporary employees.
- 9 Prior-year period: EBIT excluding one-time effects from restructuring expenses and impairment of fixed assets.
- Prior-yearperiod: EBIT excluding one-time effects from impairment of fixed assets.
- Prior-yearperiod: EBIT excluding one-time effects from restructuring expenses.
- Including South America, Middle East and Africa.
- Basic earnings per share for the first half-year 2023 were retrospectively adjusted from CHF 11.03 to CHF 10.49 to reflect the bonus element included in the rights issue in the second half-year 2023 and further revised to 9.21 for adjustments made during the measurement period as if the accounting for the acquisition of Borgers Automotive had been completed at the date of acquisition.
4
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Letter to Shareholders
Free cash flow, equity ratio and net debt improve
The free cash flow of CHF 39.1 million (prior-year period excluding acquisition-related special effects: CHF 30.6 million) reflects the strong operating performance. It includes investments in tangible assets
of CHF 28.6 million (prior-year period: CHF 21.7 million). Thanks in particular to the net result achieved
and the positive foreign currency effects recognized directly in equity, in the first half of 2024 equity ratio increased by 2.2 percentage points to 34.4% as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 32.1%). Group equity increased accordingly by CHF 53.0 million to CHF 590.0 million in the reporting period. Thanks to the free cash flow generated, net debt (excluding lease liabilities) was reduced further compared with year-end 2023 and stood at CHF 173.6 million as of the reporting date (December 31, 2023: CHF 177.8 million).
Business Groups
Business Group Europe's revenue in local currencies climbed by a significant 27.7% compared to the first half of 2023. Organically, at -0.5%, revenue developed somewhat better than the market, which contracted by 3.6%*. This compares with an inorganic revenue increase of 28.1%, which resulted from the first-time inclusion of the Borgers Automotive business for the entire first half-year. In total, revenue consolidated in Swiss francs rose by a substantial CHF 118.3 million to CHF 614.8 million (prior-year period: CHF 496.5 million). EBIT climbed by CHF 5.4 million to CHF 27.5 million (prior-year period excluding special effects: CHF 22.1 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.5% (prior-year period excluding special effects: 4.4%). The increase in EBIT is primarily due to operational improvements, synergy effects from the implemented structural adjustments and optimized inflation compensation. The restructuring measures that had been decided upon in the previous year are being implemented as planned.
Business Group North America increased its revenue in local currencies by 6.4% compared with the same period of the prior year. The increase in revenue was mainly due to inorganic growth of 6.2% in connection with the acquisition in the previous year. Organic revenue growth of 0.2% was on a par with the level in the prior-year period, while the market recorded slight growth of 1.8%*. Consolidated in Swiss francs, revenue increased by CHF 18.1 million to CHF 455.0 million (prior-year period: CHF 436.9 million). On a like-for-like basis, EBIT climbed by a remarkable CHF 22.7 million to CHF 20.8 million (prior-year period excluding special effects: CHF -1.9 million), leading to a sharp rise in the EBIT margin to 4.6% (prior-year period excluding special effects: -0.4%). This significant increase in operating result and margin was primarily due to operational improvements.
Business Group Asia's revenue in local currencies decreased by 13.5% compared with the prior-year period. Organically, revenue declined by 16.2%, while the market grew by 0.7%*. Inorganically, revenue rose by 2.7% as a result of the acquisition of Borgers Automotive. Consolidated in Swiss francs, revenue decreased by CHF 22.4 million to CHF 96.7 million (prior-year period: CHF 119.1 million). This decrease can be partly attributed to negative currency translation effects of CHF 6.4 million. Market growth in China was again driven by Chinese vehicle manufacturers, whereas Autoneum in Asia is mainly represented through Western and Japanese automobile manufacturers, whose production volumes declined further. The decrease in revenue caused the EBIT margin to decline by 2.5 percentage points to 8.3% (prior-year period excluding special effects: 10.8%). In absolute figures, Business Group Asia recorded an EBIT of CHF 8.0 million in the first half of 2024 (prior-year period excluding special effects: CHF 12.8 million). The Level Up One 6-8 strategic program, which had been introduced in 2023, focuses, among other things, on growth in Asia and the expansion of the share of revenue from Chinese vehicle manufacturers. Some initial initiatives - with new plants in Changchun, China, and Pune, India - have already been implemented and will contribute to growth and profitability in the medium term. Possible takeovers of
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Letter to Shareholders
5
local automotive suppliers are currently being examined to improve direct access to Chinese automobile manufacturers significantly. Autoneum is already in discussions with specific candidates.
Business Group SAMEA (South America, Middle East and Africa) posted revenue growth in local currencies of 43.5% in the first half of 2024. This positive revenue development is attributable to the achieved
inflation compensation. Adjusted for this effect, the volumes of Business Group SAMEA developed in line with the market, which declined by 2.5%* in the first half of 2024. Due to the continued strong depreciation of various local currencies in this Business Group, revenue consolidated in Swiss francs rose only slightly to CHF 57.3 million (prior-year period: CHF 55.7 million). Thanks to high operational efficiency, Business Group SAMEA achieved an EBIT of CHF 7.6 million (prior-year period: CHF 9.7 million). The EBIT margin remained at a high level of 13.3% (prior-year period: 17.5%).
Development of new Level Up strategy
As part of its Level Up One 6-8 strategic program, Autoneum successfully addressed pressing topics such as inflation compensation, the turnaround in North America and the integration of Borgers Automotive last year. The Company has now made considerable progress in all these areas, and in doing so has created a stable foundation for the realignment of its vision and strategy. The newly developed strategy, along with Autoneum's vision and mission, will be implemented this coming fall under the name Level Up. It will focus on the following six core areas: future-fit product portfolio, innovation, profitable growth, sustainability, people-centric corporate culture and operational excellence.
Innovative technologies for a sustainable circular economy
New regulations such as the revised End-of-Life Vehicles Directive in Europe are accelerating the automotive industry's transition from a linear to a circular economy, whereby the recyclability of vehicles at the end of their service life is of particular importance. This in turn raises the demand for automotive components that are fully recyclable and have an excellent environmental footprint across the entire product life cycle. At the same time, they must meet the highest standards of material quality and technical performance.
The newly launched trunk side trim is based on Propylat PET and is the latest addition to Autoneum's growing portfolio of sustainable products made entirely from polyester. As with the environmentally friendly monomaterial carpet systems, the new 100% polyester trunk side trim is fully recyclable. Production cut-offs can be reclaimed, processed and reused, ensuring a closed material loop. In addition to an excellent environmental footprint in terms of recycled content, waste-free manufacturing and end- of-life recyclability, the component is characterized by its material stiffness, geometrical adaptability and appealing esthetics. Autoneum's new 100% polyester trunk side trims are also available under the Autoneum Blue sustainability label and thus help automobile manufacturers achieve their ambitious sustainability targets. Products with the Blue label feature at least 30% recycled PET that was collected from coastal areas, thus making an important contribution to reducing plastic pollution in the oceans.
6
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Letter to Shareholders
Recognized as a Top Employer 2024 in Switzerland
The renowned Top Employers Institute has recognized Autoneum as a Top Employer 2024 in Switzerland. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to creating a better working environment with opportunities for development. This year, the Human Resources (HR) department at Autoneum's headquarters in Winterthur, Switzerland, took part in the comprehensive survey of the Top Employers Institute for the first time and achieved an outstanding result. The certification program, which is based on an international standard, makes HR measures and their impact on employee conditions objectively measurable. The survey covers topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion.
Slightly improved outlook thanks to positive margin development
The current S&P market forecasts assume that global automobile production will decline by 2.0%* in 2024 compared with 2023. Based on the forecast market development and further operational improvements, Autoneum continues to expect total revenue in 2024 of CHF 2.3 billion to 2.5 billion and free cash flow in the high upper double-digit million range. Due to the positive margin development, the Company now expects an EBIT margin of 5.0% to 5.5% (previously 4.5% to 5.5%).
Acknowledgment
The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board would like to thank the shareholders, customers and business partners with whom we have a trusting working relationship, as well as our 15 800 employees worldwide for their loyalty to the company and their tireless contribution to its success.
Winterthur, July 24, 2024
Hans-Peter Schwald
Eelco Spoelder
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
*S&P market analysis of July 17, 2024
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Letter to Shareholders
7
Global Presence
North America
Canada
USA
London,
Aiken, South Carolina
Ontario
Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
Tillsonburg,
Duncan, South Carolina
Ontario
Farmington Hills, Michigan
Mexico
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Norwalk, Ohio
San Luis Potosí
Oregon, Ohio
Silao
Downers Grove, Illinois
Jackson, Tennessee
Monroe, Ohio
Somerset, Kentucky
Valparaiso, Indiana
Europe
Belgium
Genk
Czech Republic
Bor
Choceň
Hnátnice
Hrádek
Rokycany
Volduchy
France
Aubergenville
Blainville
Lachapelle-
aux-Pots
Moissac
Ons-en-Bray
Germany
Spain
Berlin
A Rúa
Bocholt
Madrid
Ellzee
Valldoreix
Holzerlingen
(Sant Cugat
Munich
del Vallès)
Rossdorf-
Sweden
Gundernhausen
Sindelfingen
Gothenburg
Hungary
Switzerland
Sevelen
Komárom
Winterthur (HQ)
Poland
United Kingdom
Katowice
Halesowen
Nowogard
Heckmondwike
Złotoryja
Stoke-on-Trent
Portugal
Telford
Setúbal
8
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Global Presence
SAMEA*
Argentina
Córdoba
Brazil
Gravataí
São Paulo
Taubaté
South Africa
Rosslyn
Durban
Türkiye
Bursa
Asia
China
Chongqing
Dadong
Pinghu
Shanghai
Taicang
Tiexi
Yantai
Changchun
Guangzhou
Tianjin
Wuhan
Fuzhou
India
Behror
Pune
Chennai
Indonesia
Karawang
Japan
Oguchi
Tokyo
Malaysia
Shah Alam
South Korea
Seoul
Thailand
Laem Chabang Chonburi
Autoneum is represented in 25 countries
Autoneum
Standorte mit Minderheitsbeteiligungen
Assoziierte Unternehmen und Beteiligungen Lizenznehmer
Autoneum Semi-Annual Report 2024 Global Presence
*South America, Middle East and Africa.
9
Consolidated income statement
CHF million
January - June 2024
January - June 20231
Revenue
1 212.3
100.0%
1 102.6
100.0%
Material expenses2
-531.6
-43.8%
-504.9
-45.8%
Employee expenses
-365.3
-30.1%
-323.0
-29.3%
Other expenses
-201.6
-16.6%
-200.9
-18.2%
Other income3
14.2
1.2%
120.4
10.9%
EBITDA
128.1
10.6%
194.3
17.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment4
-62.3
-5.1%
-115.6
-10.5%
EBIT
65.8
5.4%
78.7
7.1%
Financial income
2.6
2.9
Financial expenses
-18.7
-17.0
Share of profit of associated companies
0.5
0.7
Earnings before taxes
50.2
4.1%
65.2
5.9%
Income taxes
-14.1
-13.7
Net result
36.1
3.0%
51.5
4.7%
attributable to shareholders of Autoneum Holding Ltd
28.2
45.0
attributable to non-controlling interests
7.9
6.5
Basic earnings per share in CHF5
4.86
9.21
Diluted earnings per share in CHF5
4.86
9.21
- Revised, refer to note 3 on page 14.
- Material expenses include CHF 0.3 million (first half-year 2023: CHF -7.3 million) changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress.
- Other income includes a bargain purchase gain of CHF 102.7 million in the first half-year 2023.
- Depreciation, amortization and impairment include impairment charges on tangible assets in the amount of CHF 53.9 million in the first half-year 2023.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half-year 2023 were retrospectively adjusted from CHF 11.03 respective CHF 11.02 to CHF 10.49 to reflect the bonus element included in the rights issue in the second half-year 2023 and further revised to 9.21 for adjustments made during the measurement period as if the accounting for the acquisition of Borgers Automotive had been completed at the date of acquisition.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
CHF million
January - June 2024
January - June 20231
Net result
36.1
51.5
Currency translation adjustment2
26.9
-10.8
Inflation adjustment
3.5
2.9
Total items that will be reclassified to income statement
30.5
-7.8
Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans
11.8
2.7
Changes in fair value of equity investments (FVOCI)
-0.5
2.0
Income taxes
-1.3
-0.4
Total items that will not be reclassified to income statement
10.0
4.3
Other comprehensive income
40.5
-3.5
Total comprehensive income
76.6
48.0
attributable to shareholders of Autoneum Holding Ltd
63.1
45.3
attributable to non-controlling interests
13.5
2.7
- Revised, refer to note 3 on page 14.
- The currency translation adjustment includes CHF 0.7 million (first half-year 2023: CHF -1.5 million) from associated companies accounted for using the equity method.
10
Autoneum Semi-AnnualReport 2024 Consolidated Semi-Annual Financial Statements
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 04:52:05 UTC.