Autoneum Holding Ltd announces that98.4% of the subscription rights underthe rights offering published onSeptember14,2023, have been validly exercised by the end of thesubscriptionperiod onSeptember27,2023,at 12:00 CEST.

The remaining 18,312 Offered Shares for which the subscription rights were not validly exercised will be offered for sale in the market, whereby the placement price will not be below the subscription price of CHF 90.75 per Offered Share. The number of Offered Shares thus placed in the market will be announced on or about September 28, 2023, before the start of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. The two largest shareholders of Autoneum, Artemis Beteiligungen I AG and PCS Holding AG, have subscribed for shares in the rights offering in proportion to their existing shareholdings.

The first trading day of the newly issued Offered Shares is expected to be September 29, 2023. Delivery of the Offered Shares against payment of the subscription price or the placement price is scheduled for October 2, 2023. The new registered shares will carry full voting and dividend rights from the 2023 financial year and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing registered shares.

With the completion of the capital increase, Autoneum will receive expected net proceeds of approximately 100 million CHF, assuming the sale of all Offered Shares. These proceeds will be used for the partial repayment of the bridge financing for the acquisition of Borgers Automotive.