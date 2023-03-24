Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Autoneum Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTN   CH0127480363

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG

(AUTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19:09 2023-03-24 am EDT
120.10 CHF   +0.25%
05:10aAutoneum : publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2022
PU
12:55aAutoneum Shareholders Approve CHF100 Million Capital Increase to Fund Acquisition
MT
03/23Autoneum : Media Release Annual General Meeting 2023 (131 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autoneum : publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 05:10am EDT
In 2022, Autoneum made further measurable progress in the areas of environment, people and communities, governance and compliance. In addition, the Company committed to ambitious science-based targets, which were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in January 2023. In the reporting year, Autoneum succeeded in further reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions and continued to expand its recycling capabilities on a global scale. Moreover, the incorporation of the sustainability criterion in the Executive Bonus Plan will bring this topic into even stronger focus for Autoneum in the future.

In recognition of the need for rapid and significant reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, Autoneum further optimized the sustainability of its products and processes in 2022. Despite the numerous challenges the automotive industry continued to face last year, the Company managed to reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions by 14.8% on a relative basis and by 33% on an absolute basis compared to the 2019 baseline. In addition, 214 eco-efficiency projects focusing on reducing waste as well as energy and water consumption were carried out at 37 Autoneum plants worldwide, almost tripling the number of this type of project compared to previous years.

The validation of Autoneum's science-based targets to reduce its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions along the entire value chain by the SBTI at the beginning of this year marked an important milestone for the Company. The targets are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2°C and support Autoneum's environmental targets already firmly established in its Advance Sustainability Strategy. In addition, with the introduction of its fully recyclable 100% polyester carpet systems, which build on existing and particularly eco-friendly Pure technologies, the Company further strengthened its position as the global market and technology leader in sustainable acoustic and thermal management for vehicles. Autoneum has already received first customer awards for its innovative tufted carpet systems. Further awards were received for e-motor encapsulations based on Autoneum's patented, noise-reducing Pure technology Hybrid-Acoustics PET.

In the area occupational health and safety, Autoneum succeeded in clearly reducing the number of occupational accidents and the accident frequency rate by 26.5%. In addition, Autoneum launched the first company-wide Women's Network in 2022. The network aims at promoting gender equality and a culture of diversity and inclusion at Autoneum, and at facilitating cross-regional and cross-functional exchange among employees on topics such as career development, leadership and the compatibility of work and family. Furthermore, Autoneum employees across the globe carried out 67 community engagement projects in 2022.

In the reporting year, Autoneum also placed a particular focus on extending the Corporate Responsibility Organization throughout the Company. In addition, the Board of Directors was more closely involved in the corresponding processes. By incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) target criteria in the Group's Executive Bonus Plan as of the 2022 financial year, the issue of sustainability will become even more important for Autoneum in the future.

Autoneum's Corporate Responsibility Report 2022 is available for download at www.autoneum.com/corporate-responsibility.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 190 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
Net income 2023 44,4 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2023 481 M 527 M 527 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 556 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 622
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Autoneum Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 119,80 CHF
Average target price 121,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Werner Holzammer Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Wiehl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Schwald Non-Executive Chairman
Veronica Johanna Lierau Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Rainer E. Schmückle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG17.45%608
DENSO CORPORATION8.71%40 105
APTIV PLC15.64%29 198
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.73%15 105
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.45%14 501
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.12.98%14 463
